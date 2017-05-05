3 Warning Signs To Look Out For When Buying A Used Car

It may be 2017 but we still need to be on the lookout for shady car dealers. Used car scams are more common than you may think and you don’t want to be a victim to a fraudster.

When buying a used car you need to be vigilant throughout the whole process to ensure you end up with a decent reliable car that will get you from A to B.

We have compiled below 3 telltale signs that the seller or dealer may not be above board.

Weird Meeting Place

If you are buying a car privately online from websites like eBay motors or Gumtree you will no doubt ask to view the car before buying. When it comes to arranging this viewing pay attention to where the seller asks to meet you. Is it at a random destination? If so, then you need to ask yourself why they don’t want you at their house.

When you go to view the car always take someone with you for your own safety and of course for a second opinion on the car.

Not Allowing You To Test Drive

Always test drive a car before agreeing to buy it. Remember how it looks on the outside means nothing if the car isn’t road worthy. When buying online avoid any seller who puts “no test drive” in their advert. There will be a good reason why they don’t want you to test drive the car.

Always test drive the vehicle when the engine is cold and it is not raining. If the car is warm when you get there the seller might be trying to cover up other problems.

When it comes to test driving the car always check inside and outside and take your family or friend with you on the test drive.

Car History

Every used car comes with a history and before viewing the car you should always check the car’s history. There are tonnes of websites that can help with that. One particularly helpful website is Cazana.com .

There are countless used car scams you need to watch out for including clocking and cloning.

By using Cazana to get a full vehicle history you will be given a timeline of information such as the car’s mileage, MOT history, price valuation, running costs, legal status and other valuable information (whether or not the car has ever been written off).

You can print out this information and use it when viewing the car to cross reference with the sealer and easily spot any discrepancies.