5 Reasons You Should Buy A Used Car Over A New One

It’s easy to go out and buy a new car because you’ve been accepted for finance, but sometimes, it’s not the best option. At the same time, going out and buying a used vehicle is also easy, but sometimes, that’s not a viable option either. However, there are multiple reasons why a used car should be considered over a new one, and here are a few reasons why.

It’s Cheaper

The main reason why so many consumers opt for a used vehicle is simply that it’s the more affordable option and, in most cases, they’ll not need to secure finance. For example, when you compare a used Ford Ranger with one in the showroom, it’s easy to see why used vehicles are the preferred option for many households.

A Used Car Doesn’t Lose as Much Value

As soon as you drive a brand-new car off the forecourt it loses thousands of the value. However, with a used car, you’re going to keep much of the value for at least a year or two. Therefore, used cars are perfect for those that just need something temporary because they can sell it once they’ve finished with it for a similar price. Of course, even for those who hang on to a used car for years, they can still expect to sell it for a decent price and although they’ll still lose a bit of value, it won’t be anything like the depreciation of a brand-new car.

Car Parts Are Often Cheaper

Cheaper car parts aren’t always available on used cars, but if you’re buying a much older model, you’ll find parts at a fraction of the cost of new ones. The problem with newer cars these days is that they’re all electric and feature-rich, and that means the only way to repair them is to take it to a specialized garage for them to fix. With the older cars, though, fixing can be done by yourself or a friend at a much cheaper rate.

Better Variety

It’s not just the lower costs involved that benefit used car buyers; it’s also the variety of cars available. This is an excellent reason, if you’re a car fanatic, to buy used cars. You can’t get an old car in a brand-new state, so buying a used one will give you much more variety if you want to start a new project and refurbish one.

Buying a Used Car is Easy

If you’re looking for a stress-free way of buying a new vehicle, buying a used one is much easier than buying a new one. If you’re buying a new one from the dealers, you’ll have to fill in paperwork, get the relevant finance, and much more. But, if you go down the used car buying route, you simply hand over the cash and you can drive it away.

There are, of course, many benefits to buying a new car over a used one. Newer cars are often cheaper on tax because they don’t leave as much of a carbon footprint. You also get a longer warranty period on newer models. However, if money is tight and you’re not worried about having the latest car features, it could be worth spending money on an older used car model instead.