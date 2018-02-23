8 Top Tips for Driving in London

Driving in London, England’s capital city, presents all range of difficulties and, unless you are used to manoeuvering through London’s busy streets on a daily basis, the city can catch even the most experienced of drivers off guard.

London is famous for its busy traffic, with numerous iconic red buses, black cabs and cyclists all using the roads alongside normal commuters. If you are feeling brave enough to tackle some of the busiest roads in the world, we have compiled eight top tips for driving around the capital.

Watch Out for Bus Lanes

Bus lanes are popping up in many cities, but in London they are especially prominent. Due to the vast amount of buses in service, these lanes are required to ease congestion. Do keep a close eye on signs, though, as bus lanes can open up to other vehicles after 7pm – if you do drive through a bus lane during its hours of use, you risk earning yourself a fine of £130.

The Congestion Charge

As all motorists should be aware, in central London there is a congestion charge in effect. Between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday, vehicles driving in the congestion charge area will incur a £11.50 fee. To avoid paying the congestion charge, it is recommended that motorists plan a route around central London unless it is absolutely essential to enter the zone.

Everyone is in a Rush

If you have ever walked a street in London, you know that everyone and anyone are in a rush. The same principle goes on the roads, with London drivers noted for their competitive driving. Be cautious but don’t be surprised if you might have to force your way through from time to time, otherwise you will find yourself at a standstill.

Traffic, Traffic, Traffic

The traffic has already been mentioned but it simply cannot be understated – the traffic in London is ridiculous. Arguably worse than any major city in the world, a simple 10-minute journey in one city can easily take an hour in the capital. It is common for tours in London and other sightseeing services to be the cause of slow traffic, but that is all part and parcel of life in the city.

Plan Ahead with Alternative Routes

Always have at least two or three alternative routes that you can fall back on in case of traffic jams and/or road closures. In London, there always seems to be roadworks in progress, so don’t be surprised if your journey is diverted. There is nothing worse than being lost on London roads with local drivers becoming inpatient as you look to find your way.

Parking – Some Streets are Off Limits

When parking, always look for signs that give instructions in regards to parking as there are many streets in London where parking is off limits. Parking your car in a banned area can result in a fine or, worse, finding your car clamped or towed away.

Have Your Wits About You

Always be aware of anything. While this piece of advice rings true for any city, in London you have to be especially careful due to the amount of potentials hazards that are around. Motorbikes and cyclists are notorious for weaving in and out of traffic and, with cycling highly popular in London, you really do have to be extra cautious.

Use Public Transport Where Possible

Finally, if you can avoid driving in London, we recommend that you use public transport. The city is one of the most well-connected in the world, with an Underground station on pretty much every street, especially in central areas. If you do not feel comfortable driving, then you will find London’s tube services more than an adequate alternative.