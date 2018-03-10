A False Sense Of Four-Wheel Drive Security

How was the ‘Beast From The East’ (or Thursday, as people in Finland call it) for you? I was fortunate enough to be driving an excellent Mitsubishi ASX (pictured above) with four-wheel drive so I was okay, wasn’t I? Well, not entirely. At one point on a very exposed corner I went for a little slide but controlled it, being aware of the limitations of these 4×4 vehicles on sheet ice.

The Hype Of Four-Wheel Drive

As we continue to demonise diesel unnecessarily so we are also believing the hype that AWD or four-wheel drive crossovers and SUV’s, a segment that was among the fastest growing last year, is the panacea for all on road hazards until we find out the hard way that it isn’t.

The upsurge of 4×4 vehicle accidents increased markedly during the bad weather. Buyers believe that because they see expert drivers in advertisements romping o’er hill and vale, by opting for a four-wheel drive motor they will be safer and more secure, especially with the family on board.

It is true that the increased winter capability of a four-wheel drive car gives motorists the edge in bad weather, but it (a) is not a fail-safe and (b) doesn’t stop them from becoming accidental targets as other road users lose control in snow and ice. We’ve all been there.

Using Four-Wheel Drive

So despite fewer car journeys being made as drivers sensibly chose not to battle through the storm, there is still a rise in the number of shunts caused by other drivers losing control in their regular two-wheel drivers.

In short, four-wheel drivers must not develop a false sense of security. Colleagues have mentioned that during the snow storm they have seen AWD’s in ditches where the owner had simply assumed that the car would deal with the situation without input from them. One fellow was heard to remark, “The four-wheel drive must have failed”. No it didn’t chap; you did.