Absolutely The Last Article About Car Shows

A few years ago I was browsing TV channels for car shows and came across a lanky bloke fettling some car brakes. He was subsequently joined by a shorter, cheery, chunky chap who bought and sold the cars. I had discovered Wheeler Dealers and became hooked.

I called to Mrs DriveWrite, who has no interest in cars beyond her own comfort and convenience, to come and watch and she too became intrigued despite herself. Watching Edd China, a properly skilled person who could impart car knowledge and make it interesting was fascinating and the binge watching began.

Goodbye Mr Edd

Sadly, old Highpockets is no longer on the show, replaced by some upstart newcomer. I didn’t care so much for the American adventure anyway and I haven’t watched the latest show because I refuse to pay for a whole channel just to watch one hour of TV a week. Maybe I’ll catch the re-runs in due course.

I always feel that a TV show, car or otherwise, loses that extra something that made it special when one of the original cast leaves, (Not Game of Thrones obviously because there everybody dies), which brings us on nicely to Top Gear.

You Can’t Go Back

Glossing swiftly over the mercifully brief sojourn of the Ginger Whinger, the BBC in their usual way have tried to make exactly the same Top Gear recipe but using all new ingredients. It doesn’t gel. Although each new presenter is personable in his own right I still believe that the camaraderie feels forced and the whoops and hollers are unconvincing. This is what happens when you try to make three people try to be like three other people; but my issue isn’t really that.

It is the BBC that’s at fault by trying to recapture that which went before. As with everything in life, you can’t go back with car shows. As an example, in the first episode we had three V8’s in the US of A, something that should have been right up my street. Sorry, but it was dull; flat. The fizz was absent. Why did they not try to make something completely different? It’s lazy programming. In the end I switched off. Maybe it’s just me, it usually is, but it is certainly true that the show does not get the ratings of old. So….

What’s The Alternative?

Shame about Fifth Gear, pictured above, (bring back Jonny Smith, the legendary Tiff and VB-H but not Jason) which used to be good but went off the boil probably because of a shoe-string budget; so I have scratched around for more automotive content and other car shows.

I’ve tried to like Car SOS, truly I have. I like the concept and I like the cars. Fuzz I like but that Tim guy puts my teeth on edge with his pranks and wheezes. I’ve had to let that one go.

Which leaves the plethora of American content available to us in the outer reaches of the channel listings. Chasing Classic Cars is okay I suppose because the fellow knows his stuff but my goodness he’s boring. All the other offerings are the usual collection of (often fat), brash or ‘quirky’ presenters and some seriously dubious editing. No hope there, so we finally have to arrive at…

The Grand Tour

I know this show has its detractors but the second series was way better than the first. It’s clear from their shared history that the three old codgers (alt.view here) have an unbreakable rapport; the chemistry just works, forged with ‘that intuitive bond of hatred’.

Sure, sometimes a segment can fall flat but mostly they really hit the button, aided, it has to be said, by the sort of massive budget that the BBC may dream of but would not think of spending because most of the cash has to go on management wages and compulsory diversity training.

So despite all my trying and channel-hopping I can’t escape the fact that I’m stuck with TGT for now and that’s absolutely the last article about car shows that I am going to write. Probably. Geoff Maxted