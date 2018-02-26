Alors! French Flair With The Citroen C3 Aircross

With its bold, chunky styling and blunt face the Citroen C3 Aircross is the replacement for the previously popular C3 Picasso. It’s bigger and it’s better. The acronym SUV has become blurred of late. There are big ones and small ones and the Aircross is described as a ‘compact’ SUV. So does that make it a large crossover? Who knows? What is clear though is that the refreshingly different Citroen C3 Aircross is a big hit.

Citroen have always made an effort to be a little different and the style of their vehicles is uniquely their own (he writes, swiftly glossing over the lacklustre Xantia of some years ago). The Aircross is no different. There are no less than 85 funky paint variations available, but mostly at extra cost it has to be said. Nevertheless, it’s easy to personally style your motor if that’s your thing.

On The Inside Of The Citroen C3 Aircross



There’s method in the design. It is clearly the intention of the company to focus first and foremost on comfort. The interior, like the Tardis, appears bigger inside than it does from the outside. This is a very roomy car. Even with a tall driver, rear seat adult passengers have plenty of legroom whilst still managing to accommodate over 500L of luggage in the generous boot.





For extra security there’s a secret false floor but don’t tell anyone I mentioned that. The 2/3 person rear seat is a flat-folding, split-folding, sliding bench to accommodate more in various configurations. Even the front passenger seat folds flat for long loads, making the car very versatile.

With the range-topping ‘Flair’ variant, the car comes loaded with kit as standard, but the lesser levels of trim are still well specified. It’s up to the buyer. For example, the pictured model is in mid-range ‘Feel’ trim and costs around £16,000. The test car though also had many options, like special paint and a panoramic sunroof, bumping the price up to a healthy £19,120. All the vital safety equipment is on-board and there are a host of technology choices to make the C3 Aircross bang up to date on connectivity and infotainment. There’s a specification for the test car below.

The interior is very attractive with a 7” touchscreen and some nice, colourful touches. Very modern but, as ever, there are some hard plastics and I do worry a bit about wear and tear on the cloth trim seats, especially with children on board. Built for comfort not speed, the well cushioned ride is pleasing around the town and on the open highway. No complaints there. The same goes for the regular C3 too; I spent a week with one a while back.



Citroen C3 Aircross On The Road



The car comes with five or six speed manual gearboxes or an auto and these are dependent upon specification. The tested car had a five speed manual with a lever throw that’s too long for sporting driving, although ratios are selected easily enough. Personally, I’d go for the six-speed option, budget permitting, to gain that extra gear for the motorway. There’s no 4×4 option but buyers can specify ‘Grip Control’ sufficient to handle a snowy car park, for example.

Under the bonnet was a terrific, I kid you not, 1.2L, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine with 110hp. Fast it is not with 62mph coming up in 11.3s from rest but on the go this diminutive engine is lively and responsive, meaning that quick progress can be made. I really enjoyed driving it and still achieved over 40 miles to the gallon. If buyers do need that extra bit of oomph then select the 130hp version of the same engine. For more parsimonious types there’s also a 1.6L diesel engine (not tested).

Competitively priced in this packed sector, the Citroen C3 Aircross makes for an enjoyable and different choice. Geoff Maxted