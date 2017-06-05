Automotive Industry Digital Marketing Review

A White Paper has been prepared by Mediaworks to analyse the current digital landscape in the automotive sector. In it, they examine key digital metrics and have established the automotive brands with the strongest digital profiles.From virtual showrooms to a new breed of well informed customers, digital has already altered the automotive sector — and the industry’s dependence is expected to grow in the coming years.

In 2016, the number of new cars sold in the UK reached an all-time high. According to figures from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 2.69 million cars were registered — up 2% on 2015’s performance. Although largely attributed to fleets, private car sales still remain historically high at 1.2 million.

The White Paper offers actionable advice and invaluable industry insights making it essential reading for digital marketing managers and personnel and, indeed, anyone who works in the automotive sector. The Paper can be downloaded free of charge HERE.

