The Best City Cars 2017

City cars aren’t for everyone. You’d struggle to fit a large family in one, and they’re not the best for long commutes or frequent long journeys. But, for travelling around busy cities, there’s nothing better. City cars have grown in popularity over the last few years as an alternative to small family cars, for single commuters, looking for a fun, easy and cost-effective way to travel around cities and through sometimes ridiculous congestion .

As the market has grown, more city cars have become available, offering an impressive array of features and proving that travelling in an efficient manner doesn’t need to be dull. With so many options available, it can be hard to know which is the best for you, so, here’s a look at the best city cars of 2017 to help you to make your decision.

VW Up!

The Up! Is the more premium of the Volkswagen group's city car range, but, it's worth the extra cost for its long life span. The Up! is a stylish and comfortable car which highlights how much fun a city car can be.

The Up! Is slightly more spacious than some other options and has a 5-door version for those that want more accessibility for rear passengers.

The Up! Is slightly more spacious than some other options and has a 5-door version for those that want more accessibility for rear passengers.

It handles well, as you would expect. It’s comfortable and efficient and it’s thin pillars mean it offers fantastic visibility. It comes complete with all of the latest safety features, and if you want to be more environmentally friendly, there’s even an electric version, the e-up!

This is a fantastic, practical car. Perfect for city driving.

Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto has been a popular choice for a long time and is the littlest sister of the Sportage .

The interior of the 2017 Picanto is plush, stylish and mature, making it a city car that appeals to the young professional about town, as opposed to the fun up! Which might appeal to a trendier driver. One standout feature of this car is its running costs , which are more than competitive.

Like the VW, the Kia comes in 3 or 5 door options, both of which are surprisingly spacious and offer comfort, even on longer journeys.

An impressive change to the 2017 version is the wheel position. They have been pushed right to the corners, which means the car zooms around tight city bends effortlessly.

Citroen C1

The C1 is another vehicle that’s been around for a while but remains a popular choice. It comes with a 1-litre engine, which offers a smooth and comfortable drive. Or, a 1.2 turbo boost, which while jumpier, is a better option for long journeys and motorway driving.

The cabin isn’t as chic or stylish as the VW or the Kia and offers considerably less space, it’s basically a cheaper option and you get what you pay for.

Other city cars worth considering include the Skoda Citigo, the Hyundai i10, the Vauxhall Viva and the Renault Twingo. All of which have some excellent features and are worth looking at.