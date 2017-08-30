Best Motorbike Rides In The UK

Winter can be limiting to what you do, but now is the right time to grab your motorbike and hit the roads with sun in the sky.The weather finally seems to be on the up, which is great news for motorcyclists — it’s a chance to get out there and explore those motorcycle routes you’ve been itching to try all winter long.

The UK is home to some incredible motorbike routes, but which ones should be top of your list?With so many motorcycle routes to try out in Britain it can be hard to make a decision on what to try out first. Here are the Top 5 routes. With a little help from motorcycle clothing retailer, Custom Lids, we’ve picked our top five routes that you should ride this summer:

The Cat and Fiddle, A537 Buxton to Macclesfield

If you’re a thrill-seeker, you need to ride The Cat and Fiddle A537 route between Buxton and Macclesfield. It is a route worth taking. A winding 11km-long road with twists and turns at every corner, it’s perfect for getting your heart pumping as you take in the picture-perfect Peak District.

But you need to be careful as it has been named as one of the most dangerous roads in the UK – stay safe. Go easy and abide by the 50mph speed limit and you’ll conquer this must-drive stretch and then be back to visit time and time again.

The North Coast 500, Scotland

11km not enough? The North Coast 500 is perfect for those who want to conquer a lengthier motorbike tour and it completely different to the previous suggestion. The route totals 516 miles, starting and ending at Inverness Castle. Despite only being created in 2014, the North Coast 500 has already been dubbed the Scottish Route 66.

This trip includes wonderful scenery, especially with the architecture of Sutherland in sight as well as the white beaches. Highlights include the dramatic coastline of Caithness, the picture-perfect greenery and architecture of Sutherland and the white sandy beaches of Wester Ross. Of course, because of the length of this route, you’ll need to split the journey over roughly a week, giving you more time to explore the very best of Scotland.

To find out more about this trip, visit www.northcoast500.com.

The Horseshoe Pass, A542, North Wales

Wales is a picture perfect place, with the beautiful hills amongst the light sky. The Horseshoe Pass is a winding road that sweeps through the valleys, offering the best of both worlds; challenging inclines and enjoyable declines.

At the road’s peak, you’ll be 1,400ft above sea level. If you’re wanting to take your riding to new heights — quite literally — this is the one for you. You’ll feel like king of the world as you survey Wales’ lush scenery.

Cheddar Gorge, B3135

Making an exciting ride even better can be difficult, but we have the solution. Position it near to Britain’s second greatest natural wonder: Cheddar Gorge.

The surroundings alone will make this route a heaven in your eyes. You’ll start in the village of Axbridge before joining the road towards Cheddar. Prepare for tight bends, twists and turns as you travel into and out of the gorge.

Mmotorcycle clothing retailer, Custom Lids, advised that the earlier you ride, the better, as traffic can quickly build in this tourist hotspot.

Hardknott Pass, Lake District

Hardknott Pass in the Lake District is a good route if you enjoy a motorbike challenge. Winding through the Lake District, you’ll face steep inclines and twisting turns alongside stunning views of the surrounding areas. You’ll also pass through Eskdale and the Duddon Valley on your way to the small coastal village of Ravenglass.