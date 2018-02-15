The Best Smart Cars to Buy in 2018

We are all becoming more concerned about the impact we are having on the environment. We are more cautious about how our actions are affecting the planet. Because of this, a lot of people will be making the switch the hybrid vehicles in 2018. Are you one of these people? If so, read on to discover the best smart cars on the market at the moment.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – If you are looking for a smart SUV, you may want to consider this Mitsubishi model. One of the most attractive features of this vehicle is the low ownership cost, with a claimed 148-mpg average and zero road tax. This vehicle is also eligible for the £5000 government plug-in grant in the UK. It is a great car for families, with a third row of seats, and it offers plenty of practicality and spacious interior. A lot of people remark that the handling of the car is good considering the size of it.

Volkswagen Golf CTE – You can’t go wrong with a Volkswagen Golf! This is a responsive and brisk vehicle, with excellent refinement. The insurance group for this vehicle is 7 – 39, and fuel economy is 37 – 83 mpg.

Toyota Prius – Class-leading efficiency and familiar looks has established the Toyota Prius as a firm favourite. The drive and the cabin are extremely comfortable. To achieve more boot space, Toyota have relocated the battery and placed it under the rear seat. Another improvement they have made to these cars is with regards to the battery, which now recharges at 28 per cent faster.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class – The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in both a diesel/electric hybrid and a petrol/electric hybrid. If you are buying a smart car for your business, this would be a good choice. You can often find smart car special offers for this model, and road tax is only around £140 per annum.

Honda Jazz – If you are looking for a good little run around, the Honda Jazz never disappoints. Unfortunately, the hybrid version is not available on the newer model. However, if you are in the market for a used vehicle, this will be right up your street. This model is comfortable, practical, and spacious. Plus, it will get you around town quickly, and you won’t have any issue manoeuvring in tight spots. The interior is incredibly spacious, and so small families will also find this type of car ideal. Fuel economy is between 50 and 63 mpg, and road tax costs up to £115.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding regarding some of the best hybrid smart cars on the market at the moment. There is something for all budgets and all requirements in terms of space, fuel economy, insurance, and efficiency.