Car Mods: How Legal Are Yours?

When you buy a car with zero mileage, it’s totally normal to want to make it look like your own. Some people go in for new seat covers or a customised paint job while others aim for the built-in technology of TV in the headrests and new rims. Thankfully, the world has moved on from a lot of the wackier car modifications out there, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t still a market for those who want to make changes to their new wheels.

There are many ways to change the way your car looks, and while this is an exciting idea, there are legal ramifications to think about. Most people aren’t aware that some of the changes that have been made to their car in the past might not be strictly above board. There must be considerations made for safety standards as these need to be met.

There are also laws in place for certain car modifications, and the last thing that you need to have is your new car impounded. So, let’s look at some of the most common modifications that are made to cars, and what the law is surrounding them.

Exhausts. Every motor that uses fuel has an exhaust. There are some system upgrades available out there that do the job to increase the performance of the car, but these need to be quiet. Some of the large exhausts exceed noise and emission levels on UK roads, and these aren’t legal. If you do want to give yours an upgrade, pop silencers on it!

Number Plates. It’s something that works as an excellent gift and licence plates from www.theprivateplateco.co.uk need to meet the right legislation with the DVLA. You have to adhere to rules surrounding character spacing, font size and the fact that front plates should be reflective. By all means, be creative, but read up on the legislation before you choose a witty phrase.

Spoilers. Everyone loves that they can change their regular car to look like a sports car, and spoilers help to achieve that look. However, any new spoiler that you choose for your car should be properly fitted and cannot obstruct your view. If it does, you need to get that fixed as soon as possible, because you could incur penalties if you are caught.

Tinted Windows. There are some hefty rules surrounding tinted windows, and you cannot disregard them. If you do, you can be served with a Prohibition Notice. Tinted windows are a pricey addition, but it’s even more expensive to have them removed and pay a fine for not following the rules. Get the tinted windows that you want, but just ensure you are within the law when you do it.