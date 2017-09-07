After passing your driving test, your first thoughts will turn to getting your first car. While you may be quick to purchase the swishest or best-looking car, it might not be the wisest idea. You may well be able to afford the initial cost of the car but there are other costs to factor in such as the insurance and fuel costs of your car – which can turn them into a drain on your finances. This round up of the cheapest cars for first-time buyers can help you make the best decision for your first vehicle.

The Peugeot 208

The Peugeot 208 is a classic first car. It’s stylish but compact, which makes it a cheap car to run fuel-wise. What’s most appealing about the 208 is its ‘Just Add Fuel’ package which helps make your first three years of car ownership a breeze. The deal includes road tax, insurance and service costs – not bad for an inclusive package. Geared towards younger drivers, this car will help instil confidence on the road. The car starts at £14,465, and the added extras could help save you money during those first three years.

The 2017 Nissan Micra

The 2017 Nissan Micra is an excellent value car that starts at £11,995, achieving a 4-star rating from Auto Express . The design is more sporty than the Micras that have come before it, making it more appealing to the younger driver market. A Micra is one of the cars of choice for driving instructors, so it’s possible that you may have already sat behind the wheel of this popular model. It’s a motor that delivers low-emissions for the environment-conscious and features some great tech elements if you’re willing to pay for the extras.

The Mini Hatchback

The Mini Hatchback may start at £14,620, but it’s a price worth paying for this popular set of wheels. The Mini has been a favourite with new drivers for several years, benefiting from its chic and stylish design while also being an affordable car to run. Recent models have benefited from improved interior space and storage, and you’ll stumble across various articles singing its praises.

The Ford KA+

The Ford KA+ is another example of a popular first vehicle that has stood the test of time. The newest model has a wider appeal thanks to an edgier appearance that has helped it shed it’s ‘girly’ image. It is featured in insurance group one that makes it ideal for new drivers, with good deals available at cheapautoinsurance.co.uk to bring costs down even more. As supermini cars go, this is one of the ones to beat for features and value at a starting price of £9,545.