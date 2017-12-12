Are You as Confident As You Think You Are On The Road?

Confidence plays a major role in almost anything we do, but it’s an incredibly important aspect on the road. Without confidence, you’re a danger on the road and you may end up injuring yourself or those around you. If you feel like you might not be as confident as you think on the road, then here are a few tips to help you out.

Drive often

It goes without saying that you need to drive often if you want to build up experience. Try to find an excuse to drive at any opportunity to get more comfortable with it.

Pick your passengers

If you find it difficult to drive with certain people because they’re distracting you, then find excuses to drive without them in the car to see if it’s any better.

Don’t be scared of weather

Learn how to drive under different conditions instead of shying way from it.

Turn your phone off

Distractions can cause you to take your eyes off the road. Get rid of distractions like your phone or at the very least put it on silent so that it doesn’t distract you.

Don’t be pressured

Don’t feel like you have to drive faster on the road because other drivers or the passengers behind you are egging you on. Stick to the speed limit and drive at your pace (as long as you’re keeping up with traffic!).

Don’t set time limits

Don’t tell yourself that you’ll reach your destination in a certain time frame. Give yourself more time, drive slower and don’t set time limits so you don’t feel rushed to get to your destination.

Staying safe on the road is important and confidence is perhaps one of the most underrated factors when it comes to safety. Just take a look at this infographic and you’ll see just how dangerous roads in Great Britain are and just how important being a confident driver is in this day and age.



Infographic designed by: https://www.driverknowledge.co.uk/