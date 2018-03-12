Drink Driving? Take The Breath Test With The Alcosaber

Quite rightly, society takes a dim view of motorists who drink and drive and those caught in the act face dire punishments. Yet despite repeated warnings and publicity, drink driving is on the rise once again. Have no doubt; there will be more innocent fatalities on our roads.

The reduction in traffic police doesn’t help so it’s up to us to police ourselves, our friends and our colleagues. In other European countries motorists are required by law to carry on-board breathalysers, the better to check their personal ability to drive. These devices are cheap and easily obtained but they don’t suit every purpose or multiple use situations. Enter The Alcosaber.

Mixing Business, Pleasure & Drink Driving



The Alcosaber from our friends at AlcoDigital, featured here, fills that gap. It is the ideal tool for when rapid testing of large numbers of people is required. For example, we motoring writers get invited to attend press events and may sample the bar the night before.

Responsible journalists do of course make sure they are well below the drink driving limit but, where doubt exists, it doesn’t hurt to test everyone before they take the press cars out.

Similarly, at site entrances and other environments where public safety may be an issue, or for fleet users, why not use a breath-test device that is quick, efficient, reusable and accurate.

Alcosaber vs Drink Driving



Ready to use almost immediately, the battery-powered Alcosaber analyses breath samples in two seconds, making it quick and efficient with up to twelve samples taken and assessed every minute. A red LED means that individual goes no further. Because the subject does not need to touch the mouthpiece, the cone mouthpieces can be reused over and over again once, obviously, they’ve been cleaned and sterilised.

That’s it. Clearly it is not suited to occasional users; it’s too big for the glove box. However, the device is simplicity itself and for business users or function organisers makes a lot of sense. We’ve tested the Alcosaber in a test drink driving situation and it does what it says on the box. Geoff Maxted