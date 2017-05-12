Drive Down The Cost Of Car Insurance With This Legal Advice

Nobody wants to pay over the odds for their car insurance. However, that’s something thousands of motorists do every single year. They allow their policies to renew automatically because they don’t have to deal with the hassle of switching companies.

That is the worst thing you can do if money is tight and you want to keep cash in the bank. The actionable advice on this page should help all drives to keep prices as low as possible. Sure, you might have to make some substantial changes to your driving experience. Still, it’s worth the effort if you’re going to save hundreds of pounds. At the end of the day, you could use that money to enjoy yourself.

Swap your car

Before you do anything else, it’s sensible to take a look at the model you drive today. Some vehicles are always going to incur high insurance costs. With that in mind, you need to perform some online research to check out the best alternatives. Models with small engine sizes are often preferable. So are cars that don’t get stolen very often.

There is a wealth of info online that should highlight the brands and editions that are going to save you the most cash. Once you make your decision, obtain some insurance quotes to ensure you’re making the right move. You can then get in touch with dealers who specialise in used cars . If you get stuck, the basic rule of thumb is that you want to avoid anything with an engine size larger than 1.4-litres.

Get a black box

Some insurance companies will allow you to save money if you agree to let them monitor your driving. Many people feel it’s an intrusion into their private lives, and that’s understandable. However, allowing the provider to fit a black box inside your vehicle could mean you spend considerably less on car insurance this year. The box will record how often you drive, and it will provide the company with information about your habits.

If you drive recklessly, they will notice that on their computer systems. Still, if you’re a safe driver who doesn’t break the speed limit, you will see a vast reduction in your premiums. It’s something to consider regardless of how you feel about the intrusion.

Keep your vehicle somewhere safe

The place in which you store your car overnight could inflate your insurance quotes. That is because more cars are stolen from the roadside than anywhere else. People who keep their automobile in a locked private garage will always encounter reduced rates. That is because the chances of theft will decrease. Also, cars stored at the side of the road are more susceptible to damage from other road users. While that’s not your fault in the slightest, all types of accidents will increase your premiums. For that reason, you need to rent a garage as soon as possible if you don’t have one already.

Those simple suggestions could make a significant difference when it comes to getting cheap car insurance this year. Of course, the best strategy involves avoiding accidents and building a no claims bonus. However, that isn’t possible for new drivers or those who’ve been off the road for a while. So, use some of the advice from this page to ensure you don’t get ripped off by the insurance companies.