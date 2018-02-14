Drive: Getting Through Those Nervy First Weeks As A New Driver

So, you finally did it! You passed your test, got your licence and bought your first car – now all that is left is to learn how to drive. You think just because you’ve ditched those L plates that you know how to drive? No, no, no… you learned how to pass a test, now you are learning how to be a driver.

All new drivers are the same – overcautious, apprehensive and nervous all while being eager to get out in their new car and drive as a symbol of their new found freedom. We think we know it all, until the safety net of an instructor is taken away from you and, suddenly, you have to learn all over again.

No one is going to stop the car if you don’t see the cyclist and there isn’t anyone there to tell you how to park. You are on your own, but try not to panic because we have all been where you are.

The First Drive

Do you remember that rush of adrenaline you felt when you passed? Now, imagine trying to harness that adrenaline as you concentrate. Difficult, isn’t it? That’s pretty much what you do on your first drive – and by the first drive, we mean the first drive on your own. You’ll feel all kinds of weird, you might even be shaking, but you’ll understand exactly what is mean when someone says the world is your oyster because, kid, now you can drive the world is your oyster.

If you are yet to have your first drive, then my piece of advice to you is to just get into your car and drive. It doesn’t have to be to anywhere in particular, just take the car out for a spin and come home again. Don’t fear the car, but then don’t become too excited behind the wheel – you need to be relaxed in order to be a safe driver.

Worrying Over Nothing

If you are a new driver, I bet that you have found yourself worrying about little things that never even bothered you beforehand. For example, as a passenger you never worried about where you would be parking, or how you would get parked up. Now that you are the driver, all of these little variables are now your responsibility.

Give it a few days to a few weeks and you will wonder to yourself what on earth you were ever worried about. The best advice is to not allow yourself to become rushed by other road users and go at your own pace (within reason, of course) and remember what your instructor told you, especially during manoeuvres.

Protecting Yourself

As with anything, safety comes first and that is certainly true when it comes to driving. As a new driver, you should certainly look to invest in P plates that are designed for new drivers to place on their vehicle. This tells other road users that you are an inexperienced driver – this can often result in drivers leaving extra room behind your car on the road.

Another form of protection can come in the form of alloy wheel protectors that are designed to protect your wheels against the kerb. Any driver will testify that it is all so easy to scrape the kerb when pulling up on the side of the road. Not only do they add an extra layer of security, they can also make an attractive accessory to the car.

Once you’ve got the first few weeks out of the way, you will no doubt be feeling ten times more comfortable behind the wheel than you ever did. Just remember to drive safe and everything will be okay.