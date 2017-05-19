Drive The UK’s Brilliant Driving Routes & Destinations

We overlook it sometimes but the UK is in fact packed with a wide variety of picturesque sights that need to be seen to be admired; and all on these small accessible islands. To ensure you give yourself the chance to see the best that the country has to offer, take a look at this guide of the UK’s standout countryside routes, kindly compiled by the luxurious Audi dealership Vindis:

Drive Into Cheddar Gorge

Area of the UK: Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Starting point: Bridgwater, Somerset.

Finishing point: Cheddar Gorge

Distance covered: 19.2 miles

Highlights of the route:

The justifiably famous Cheddar Gorge, the UK’s largest and pictured above, serves as the finishing point of this scenic route. When travelling along the B3135 part of the route, you will drive through 27 magnificent limescale cliffs which are situated handily just to the side of the road. Fair warning; this is not a route for high speed antics.

The tourist village of Cheddar is also ventured through during the closing moments of the route.

Buttertubs Pass

Area of the UK: Yorkshire Dales. Starting point: Cloggerby Rigg, Richmond.

Finishing point: Penn Lane, Hawes

Distance covered: 6.9 miles

Highlights of the route:

The route starts with a steep climb along Cliff Gate Road and subsequently follows by a series of fast descents and tight corners so take care. Passing the deep limestone potholes of Buttertubs, the route can often be completed within fifteen minutes.

Views of the Lake District

Area of the UK: Lake District. Starting point: Kendal.

Finishing point: Keswick

Distance covered: 38.6 miles

Highlights of the route:

This lovely Lakeland drive offers remarkable views of the Lakeland fells. The route passes along the banks of both Lake Windermere and Lake Thirlmere.

It goes through the glorious countryside that served so well as inspiration for the poets William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

It passes through the village of Grasmere, where a pair of Wordsworth’s former houses can be seen.

Winding Roads of the Cotswolds

Area of the UK: The Cotswolds. Starting point: Cheltenham.

Finishing point: Stratford-upon-Avon

Distance covered: 32.7 miles

Highlights of the route:

It finishes in Stratford-upon-Avon hugely famous as the birthplace of William Shakespeare. The route passes through the tranquil green hills of Cotswolds were meadows filled with wildflowers and scenic views of sheep pastures and woodland can be seen throughout the drive.

A series of English villages are visited along the route and including the historic town of Chipping Campden.

Gateway to the Highlands

Area of the UK: Scottish Highlands. Starting point: Glasgow

Finishing point: Fort William

Distance covered: 108 miles

Highlights of the route:

It is possible to complete this drive within three hours as the route passes along the shores of Loch Lomond, as well as through the Trossachs National Park. You get to climb into the Black Mountains with views of the beautiful Rannoch Moor seen to the right throughout this part of the route.

Historically famous Glen Coe with surrounding volcanic mountain scenery makes up around 12 miles of the route with the Three Sisters, Loch Leven and the giant Loch Linnhe also standout moments towards the end of the journey.

At the end of this satisfying drive, glimpses of Britain’s tallest mountain Ben Nevis can be taken in.

Castle to Castle

Area of the UK: Northumberland. Starting point: Alnwick.

Finishing point: Lindisfarne.

Distance covered: 26.4 miles

Highlights of the route:

As well as starting at Alnwick Castle and finishing at Lindisfarne Castle, the historic Bamburgh Castle can also be viewed along the route which also passes by Lindisfarne Nature Reserve; a paradise for bird lovers.

30 minutes should be enough time to complete the route, taking in fishing villages, sandy beaches, rolling hills, rugged moorland and picturesque market towns throughout.

The route concludes at Lindisfarne — otherwise known as Holy Island — where Lindisfarne Priory can be explored. This was once the home of St Oswald, as well as the place where Lindisfarne Gospels were created.

The Atlantic Highway

Area of the UK: North Cornwall Coast. Starting point: Barnstaple

Finishing point: Newquay

Distance covered: 76.2 miles

Highlights of the route:

Some of the most breath-taking coastlines of the UK can be seen along this stretch of the North Cornwall Coast. Constantine Bay and Bedruthan Steps can both be viewed when travelling along the route.

There’s a private toll road to access the detour that takes travellers down to the picture-perfect lighthouse located at Trevose Head.

Slate Country Under Snowdon

Area of the UK: Snowdon National Park, Wales. Starting point: Blaenau Ffestiniog

Finishing point: Llanberis

Distance covered: 27.5 miles

Highlights of the route:

A landscape of slate slag serves as the first sight to be seen when beginning this route, while the Llechwedd Slate Caverns is another early viewing highlight.

The route passes very close to Swallow Falls, before working its way along the towering Pen-y-Pass — otherwise known as the Llanberis Pass. You will be at the foot of Mount Snowdon when you reach the end of this route.

Causeway Coastal Route

Area of the UK: Northern coast of Northern Ireland. Starting point: Londonderry

Finishing point: Belfast

Distance covered: 130 miles

Highlights of the route:

The route almost exclusively takes place along the magnificent coastal scenery that Northern Ireland is famous for. There’s no less than three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty to see along the route; the Glens of Antrim, the Causeway Coast and the cliffs of Binevenagh.

The route also passes through a series of tiny, peaceful villages.

Journey Under the Ribblehead Viaduct

Area of the UK: Yorkshire Dales. Starting point: Hornby

Finishing point: Ribblehead Viaduct

Distance covered: 15.5 miles

Highlights of the route:

You can wind your way through some of the most magnificent sights that the Yorkshire Dales has to offer. The route itself passes under the 400-metre-high Ribblehead Viaduct; a structure that was constructed in 1870 and has since been listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument. Movie fans may also recognise the landmark, as it made a cameo appearance during the Harry Potter film series.

Geoff Maxted