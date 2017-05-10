DriveWrite Gets Snappy!

Apologies to automotive readers but as a sort of prelude or introduction to my new photography website which is undergoing the final touches right now I thought I would post some news that should be of interest to all photography or imaging enthusiasts.

But first, PhotoWrite (as it will be rather obviously called) will post hints and tips for better photography in easy to understand, jargon-free plain English alongside news on the contemporary photographic scene. I hope readers will get some value out of it and enjoy using the medium to the full. Anyway, back to this…

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS)

Years ago I had the pleasure and honour to be a member and Licentiate of the RPS which entitled me to visit and use the wonderful and historic Octagon in Bath. Sadly, the future caught up with the Society and it became impossible for it to continue in its historic form or stay at the expensive to run Octagon. In my view the Society has never recovered from this.

The wonderful collection of historic images so lovingly cared for and exhibited by the Society was transferred to the (at the time) National Museum of Photography, Film and Television in Bradford, now the national Science & Media Museum. Although there were exhibits, they collection largely languished in storage.

At The V&A

It is therefore wonderful news(especially I guess if you live in London or the Home Counties) that the V&A Museum is creating new space, facilities and storage to hold its own huge photographic collection. The even more wonderful news is that the former RPS collection has been transferred from Bradford into the loving hands of the V&A.

This will make the Museum one of the world’s only major sites to feature a chronological history of photography on permanent display and thus a veritable Mecca for photographers.

I hope those interested will enjoy the fledgeling PhotoWrite when it starts and automotive fans will be happy to know that it is back to business as usual here tomorrow. Geoff Maxted

Images courtesy of Adrianna Calvo