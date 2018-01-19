Driving The Experience Of Track Day Fun

Since the dawn of the invention of cars and the charge to make them better and faster there have been people determined to slow them down by way of the introduction of rules. It has always been so. As time has gone on our roads have become increasingly festooned with signs and gantries and the evil eyes of traffic cameras. Such is the lot of the modern motorist.

We have now reached the stage whereby the purchase of an even moderately powerful car can lead us into the temptation of speed. This is in turn leads to points and fines and the general opprobrium of the ever-watchful authorities . Don’t despair; there is another way. There has to be otherwise what is the point of owning a car that performs with gusto if you cannot drive it in the way the designers meant it to be driven?

The Track Day

There is no necessity to be downhearted however because, when the need for speed exceeds your lawful behaviour, all routes lead to the motor racing circuits of the UK. There are plenty of them scattered across the nation like beacons of automotive hope to those who love going fast responsibly.

All the circuits have, in some way or another, developed excellent products to enable us, the poor downtrodden motorists of Britain, to unleash the true horsepower of our beloved cars in safety and security with the added benefit of professional back up .

To make life easy on the internet shopper there are helpful resources to book a bargain track or driving experience day online. Often there are some great deals on offer too.

Just imagine being able to drive your own car to the circuit and put it through it’s paces. At a properly and legally organised track day event those who have limited or no experience of track days and want to learn the rules and regulations of the event, vehicle preparation and even some track driving techniques, there is always qualified help and medical assistance at hand. It really is the safe way to truly get to know your motor.

Driving Experience Days

Of course, not all of us can afford to buy or own performance cars and there isn’t a lot of fun in having your tiny Micra blown off the track by surging sports cars, but you can still join in.

All the circuits, including some on the European continent, have a range of powerful, purpose-built track cars and supercars that can be hired for rides and drives. It is a great opportunity to test your driving skills in a Ferrari or Lamborghini, safe in the knowledge that a trained driver is right there beside you determined not to grip the dashboard with white knuckles.

Where To Buy

A one-stop shop for booking a driving experience day on land, in the air or on the water is available. Want to drive a real 4×4 off road? That can be arranged. Rally style drives or learning drifting techniques? No problem.

Experience days, for reasonable sums of money, make great birthday treats or Christmas presents or to simply let off the steam at a track day from all that motorway frustration. The choice really is yours. Get driving.

Geoff Maxted