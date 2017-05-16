Everyday Family Hatchbacks Vs 100% Electric Nissan LEAF

There are a number of articles out there about the Nissan LEAF which focus on showing you how it is the best in its class. But, as an everyday combustion engine driver you don’t want to know if Nissan have produced the best electric car in the EV class but rather how the LEAF stacks up against the class equivalent of petrol and diesel cars.

So, that’s what we’ve done. Below you’ll find that we’ve compare Nissan’s 100% electric car to a Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra and VW Golf, all of which are family hatchbacks. This will give you a real life look at how the Nissan LEAF stacks up against your everyday cars.

Ford Focus.

We will start with the Ford Focus. These figures are based on a 1.5 TDCi This is what we found:

Boot Capacity (litres) – 316

Boot Space with Seats Laid Flat – 1,215

Power (bhp) – 95

Torque (Nm) – 250

0-62mph (seconds) – 12

C02 Emissions (g/km) – 98

Fuel Consumption (mpg) – 74.3

Fuel Cost per Mile – 7.16p

Road Tax Cost Over 3 Years – £400

London Congestion Charge – £11.50 per day

Standard Model Specification

Automatic Air Conditioning – Manual Air Con Only

Bluetooth – No

Front & Rear Electric Windows – Front Only

Front Fog Lights – No

Push Button Start – No

Vauxhall Astra.

The next family car we looked at was a Vauxhall Astra. We based our figures on a 1.4 Ecotec. This is what we found:

Boot Capacity (litres) – 370

Boot Space with Seats Laid Flat – 1,210

Power (bhp) – 100

Torque (Nm) – 130

0-62mph (seconds) – 12.6

C02 Emissions (g/km) – 124

Fuel Consumption (mpg) – 52.3

Fuel Cost per Mile – 10p

Road Tax Cost Over 3 Years – £400

London Congestion Charge – £11.50 per day

Standard Model Specification

Automatic Air Conditioning – Manual Air Con Only

Bluetooth – Yes

Front & Rear Electric Windows – Yes

Front Fog Lights – No

Push Button Start – No

VW Golf.

The next family car we looked at was a VW Golf 1.2TSi. This is what we found:

Boot Capacity (litres) – 380

Boot Space with Seats Laid Flat – 1,270

Power (bhp) – 85

Torque (Nm) – 160

0-62mph (seconds) – 11.9

C02 Emissions (g/km) – 113

Fuel Consumption (mpg) – 57.6

Fuel Cost per Mile – 9.08p

Road Tax Cost Over 3 Years – £380

London Congestion Charge – £11.50 per day

Standard Model Specification

Automatic Air Conditioning – Manual Air Con Only

Bluetooth – Yes

Front & Rear Electric Windows – Yes

Front Fog Lights – No

Push Button Start – No

Nissan LEAF.

Last, but by no means least, we look at the Nissan LEAF 24kw. This is what we found:

Boot Capacity (litres) – 370

Boot Space with Seats Laid Flat – 720

Power (bhp) – 109

Torque (Nm) – 254 (instant)

0-62mph (seconds) – 11.5

C02 Emissions (g/km) – 0

Fuel Consumption (mpg) – 0

Fuel Cost per Mile – 2p

Road Tax Cost Over 3 Years – £0

London Congestion Charge – £0 per day

Standard Model Specification

Automatic Air Conditioning – Yes

Bluetooth – Yes

Front & Rear Electric Windows – Yes

Front Fog Lights – Yes

Push Button Start – Yes

And there’s the facts in black and white, written right in front of you.

This really squashes the concept that purchasing a LEAF will be like driving around in an electric milk float. We’ve seen above the LEAF outperforms the other family hatchbacks at a standard spec level.

The Nissan LEAF has the quickest 0-60mph time at 11.5seconds. It’s got the most brake horsepower at 109bhp and this hatchback’s torque is through the roof at 254Nm. That’s one fast milk float! You could roughly do a quarter mile in 17 seconds.

When looking at the standard specifications that come with the LEAF, it seems like Nissan has packed a lot in when comparing against other standard spec family hatchbacks. The elements that come as standard are features that you would think shouldn’t as they are all powered by electricity. As you know from secondary school science or dodgy iPhone batteries, the more power you extract from a battery the quicker it will run down. Not the case with the LEAF, Nissan engineers have worked their magic here.

Lets Talk Running Costs

That leaves us with the running cost of these hatchbacks.

Comparing this across our models it would appear to be a no brainer. The LEAF wins hands down, you don’t pay road tax for the first year and this could save you £400. You don’t need to pay a London congestion charge, making it easier to commute in and around London. And it only cost 2p per mile, 2p! I mean that’s cheap.

That means if you have a 20 mile daily commute (average commute) it will cost you 40p per day to get to where you’re going and back (probably work). If we look at our other hatchbacks we can see they cost:

Ford Focus = £1.42 per day

Vauxhall Astra = £2 per day

VW Golf = £1.80 per day

We looked at calculating the cost of fuel for these vehicles against the Nissan LEAF but because fuel prices differ so much across the country, plus they fluctuate in price by the day, we thought it wouldn’t be an accurate figure we could provide.

What we can tell you is, to fully charge a LEAf it will cost you £3.

So charging an electric car at home costs £3 for a full charge, an average overnight electricity rate is 10p per kWh, which means charging you electric car to full power is the equivalent of running a dishwasher cycle in the evening. Most of us don’t think twice about flicking the dishwasher on once dinner is done. It’s never a case of ‘this is going to cost me’, you would get the same feeling every time you take your petrol or diesel car out. But, by converting to become an electric driver you won’t think twice about the running costs. Geoff Maxted