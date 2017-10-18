2017 is the year of the ultimate Speed freak. Gone are the days when 200 mph was the holy grail of motoring. Today there are many cars which have breached this once impossible threshold. Indeed, some of the fastest cars of 2017 completely obliterate 200 mph. It seems 2017 has thrown up a new unreachable target, the lords of asphalt are now on a mission to create a mind boggling 300 mph, road legal car.

Multilotto put together this list of the fastest cars on the planet in 2017. With the price tag which comes with these dream Hyper-cars, a lottery win is the only way that most of us will be able to afford one of these oh so beautiful beasts.

Sit back, relax, and dream the impossible dream.