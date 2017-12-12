Five Ways To Customise A Second Hand Motorbike….

…and make it your own: If you’re a bike lover, we understand that those little details and modifications are what really make it your own. But money can sometimes be a huge problem. You spend tonnes on a motorbike and then discover more modifications you so desperately want.

Surely there is another way that you can buy a bike and customise it without exhausting all your money? The answer: buy a second-hand bike.

A used motorbike will instantly save you cash on the initial purchase, leaving you with enough money to spend on customising it exactly how you want. Buying a second-hand bike doesn’t mean you have to get something really old or worn out, you can easily find a well-maintained bike to fit your budget.

Here we have put together five ways that you can customise a second-hand motorbike to make it your own.

Paint job

A paint job on your bike can go a long way and make it look brand new. You can go for a simple all over colour or be unique and different with something wild such as a snakeskin design, symbols or anything that brings out your personality and reflects you as a person – this way your bike will definitely stand out from the rest.

Show plates/Custom number plates

Known as both show plates and custom number plates these are a great way of injecting a little of your personality onto your motorbike. You can have customer number plates made using a reputable dealer, either online or offline and they normally offer a wide range of different fronts, borders, badges and backgrounds so you can really customise it to your own style. This is great if you’re part of a team or organisation because you can then advertise it too.

New tyres

Original tyres are good but, there isn’t anything quite like a new set of high-performance bike tyres with some awesome looking treads that will turn heads. Look for ones that suit the type of weather you experience in your region and pick ones with your specific riding style in mind. You’ll notice a world of difference when riding with a new pair of tyres.

Colourful components

Whether you want a bike that is super colour-coordinated or with some slight colour clashes, a way to do this is with having colourful components such as, pedals, stems or cranks. You can choose from a range of different colours such as green, blue, purple, pink etc. This would make your motorbike stand out from the rest.

Air induction system

If the power and gains you get from your original air filter are not enough then you need to buy yourself an air induction system. It essentially uses a performance air filter that forces the cooler air away from the engine, into the combustion chamber of your bike’s engine. This then provides more efficient fuel burning and even more power.

So there you have it; five great ways to customise a second-hand motorbike to make it stand out from the rest.