Why the Ford Focus Remains Such A Reliable Family Car

The Ford Focus is an iconic automobile in this country and one that seems to dominate the roads since it was unveiled back in 1998. Nearly 20 years on and now on its third generation (with the fourth due in 2019), the Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the UK and is popular with a variety of motorists. In particular, it is popular with families thanks to its famous reliability, practicality and affordability.

Size & Comfort

Although it is a compact car and small in dimensions, the Focus is surprisingly spacious inside with plenty of leg and headroom both in the front and back. This means that it can comfortably fit 5 inside and the comfort is enhanced with the use of high-quality materials. Its small size makes it a superb choice for families living in the city where a larger car would be difficult to drive around.

Reliability

There is a wide range of petrol and diesel engines to choose from, so there is a type to suit every requirement and the economy will vary depending on the engine you opt for. No matter which engine you choose, you know that you are getting quality and that it will not let you down. This reliability is crucial for families that rely on their automobile every single day for school runs, rushing the kids around, getting to work, going shopping etc.

Performance

One of the main selling points of the Focus has always been the performance behind the wheel. In addition to great comfort and reliability, it is also fantastic to drive with precise and responsive steering, strong grip to the roads and the ability to soak up bumps on the motorway.

This makes it a great all-rounder that excels whether you are navigating the city streets, on the motorway and winding along back country lanes. Families need a car that performs well in all areas and this is certainly what you get with the Focus. Not only this, but the abundance of safety tech and airbags make this one of the safest cars in its class – a crucial factor for families.

Value

The Ford Focus is one of the best value vehicles available as it is so reliable but affordable at low prices and with relatively low running costs. This is particularly true when you shop at reputable car platforms like AA Cars.

Looking for a family car that won’t let you down, is fun to drive and excellent value for money? Look no further than the Ford Focus.