Ford Kuga Vignale Review: Is The Top Spec Worth The Money?

A while back at the sign of the Blue Oval the company felt they needed something special to take on the prestige brands like Audi and BMW. They came up with the Vignale concept so I thought it would be remiss of me not to have a look. Thus, I’ve just spent a week with the really rather good Ford Kuga Vignale which came complete with a punchy 178bhp 2.0L TDCi engine.

It’s a quality car for sure, but I’m left wondering if the extra expense of the Vignale option is worth the outlay. Sure, buyers get lots of extra standard equipment and other improvements over the lesser versions that include an up-market cabin and a more personal dealer service. Is this enough to take on the premium brand leaders though? I’m not so sure, but, to be fair, the Ford Kuga Vignale still costs less than equivalent models from the German brands; so there’s that.

Driving The Ford Kuga Vignale

Following a much needed facelift sometime ago, the Kuga is certainly improved and, in a sea of similar vehicles in the crossover/SUV sector, has proper kerb appeal. A new front grille, subtle styling changes, very attractive 19″ alloy wheels plus bi-Xenon headlamps that can adapt themselves to road conditions and LED tail lamps enhance the looks.

On the road, new torque vectoring technology improves traction and stability over the previous version. The Ford Kuga is a comfortable vehicle (especially with the super-comfy quilted Vignale seats) with a smooth ride at all speeds and good body control in the corners. For a car of this type, it is a decent drive; better than many rivals.

The 2.0L diesel is strong, albeit a bit vocal under pressure. For preference, buyers can get this car with a 180bhp petrol engine (my choice). The apparently average 0-62 time is ten seconds but on the go the engine feels lively, flexible and refined and returned an acceptable 38mpg in mixed driving. In our miserable British weather the addition of all-wheel drive was welcome. I wouldn’t take this car mud-plugging or green-laning but on a damp field or rain-washed roads the extra grip is appreciated.

Inside The Ford Kuga Vignale

You can see the full specification of the tested car below. The cabin is smart and the leather seats are fabulous, but – and this is the thing – although there are the to-be-expected soft-touch materials on the dashboard, doors and steering wheel, for me the big let-down was the centre console which features hard glossy plastic. It spoils the whole ambience and immediately makes Vignale seem like the poor relation of those German interiors.

To an extent, this is countered by the inclusion of a panoramic glass roof plus a splendid array of safety and infotainment goodies (see spec) that includes the latest 8” SYNC3 infotainment screen that renders the dash blessedly button free. It works well with easy app integration. Usefully, drivers can duplicate the operation of their smartphones onto the central screen via either ‘Apple CarPlay’ or the ‘Mirror Link’ ‘Android Auto’ system. It’s very good.

Passengers are well catered for with a roomy interior with plenty of legroom and storage. The boot however is a bit disappointing and can’t match the capacity of many rivals.

Would I Buy A Ford Kuga Vignale?