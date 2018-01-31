Ford Ranger Pickup Hard Top Or Canopy? WHAT TO GET:

Article by Carl Jerome: Pickup Tops UK have a wide range of pickup hardtops to go with your pickup truck. In this article we are going to go through the different specs and prices specific for a Ford Ranger canopy.

FORD RANGER PICKUP PLATINUM HARDTOP

This is our premium hardtop with a 2 tone colour finish with a SUV style look. It also has everything you would want from a top of the range hardtop including central locking and a heated rear screen. It costs £1854 delivered UK Mainland and the price includes VAT.

FORD RANGER PICKUP RIDGEBACK MAX HARDTOP

This one’s for commercial workers. It has the biggest side opening doors on the market and is operated on a separate key for the central locking so you can keep the back locked at all times and keep the valuable items safe in the back.

This top is based mainly in commercial white but can also be colour coded if needed. Price £2034 inclusive, delivered UK Mainland.

FORD RANGER PICKUP S SERIES HARDTOP

This is the best value for money hardtop on the market. It has a mixed use both for commercial users to cover their tools through to the end user looking for a smart looking hardtop with central locking. It is popular also for pets as it has the sliding side windows and sliding bulk head window for ventilation. The S Series comes as standard with integrated central locking and a heated rear screen and costs just £1482 delivered UK Mainland. It is the bargain Ford Ranger Canopy.

FORD RANGER PICKUP L SERIES HARDTOP

This is the commercial canopy that is most popular with the commercial customer as it has a fibreglass solid side and a glass privacy door on the back and the big benefit of integrated central locking; priced at £1434 delivered UK Mainland. Pickup Tops UK offer a wide variety of pickup tops for different manufacturers.

Contact Pickup Tops UK