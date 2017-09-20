Getting A New Car On A Budget

There’s nothing much worse than having a car as your essential item in life and not being able to use it because it’s broken down and in the garage . Buying a car is a huge purchase and after a house, it’s probably the biggest you’ll make. You have to be able to keep it roadworthy and safe, but when you’re working to a budget, your choices may feel like they’re a little limited!

The budget you have for a new car to replace the one you’ve worn down will very much depend on whether you are looking for something new or used. Some people prefer to have a new car on the drive, not just because they’re often beautiful, but because a new car costs less to maintain than a used one. Others would rather spend a little money buying a used car, as they don’t much care for how it looks. So, how can you replace your knackered car for one that runs better, and all while keeping the purse strings tightened?



Work The Budget.

Getting a Ford Ranger lease instead of buying a brand new one outright can make more sense for your overall budget for a car. You may prefer the idea of spending a monthly cost than a huge initial outlay with finance, and once you’ve got your old car back from the repair shop you can then give the new car back. Your budget should be able to cover you for a monthly car rental rather than buying outright, as it’s a great temporary option should you need it.



Running Costs?

Have you thought about gas, taxes, repairs and maintenance of a new car? If your insurance hasn’t issued you with a temporary car to use while yours is being repaired, and then yours is a write off, you need to consider these costs. The running costs of a car per month can often shock an inexperienced driver. Check out this list of common monthly costs associated with the running of a car and you’ll see what we mean. There is a huge difference between a used and a new car!



Comparing Cars.

The last thing you really need to think about is what you need your car for. Are you just looking for something for the commute, or do you need a car for social use as well? How much mileage are you hoping to get out of your vehicle during the year? Do you need a family car? All of these things should be taken into consideration when you choose the make and model of your vehicle. There’s no reason you can’t get the model you want as long as you plan meticulously for it. Using car comparison sites like this one can also really help you on your way.

There are so many factors involved when it comes to budgeting for a car and whether you choose to lease a vehicle temporarily or buy all over again, money does matter!