Honda Civic Type R In The Black

The current Honda Civic Type R is one of DriveWrite’s favourite motors. I drove it (HERE) and was mightily impressed. Now Honda have just unveiled a Black Edition of the outgoing Civic Type R.

Commemorating the last of the current Civic Type R to come off the production line, this version is limited to the last 100 cars. Honda is expecting this version to become a true collector’s item.

Already on their way to dealers across the country, the Civic Type R Black Edition features a predominantly black interior with red accents which add to the premium cabin feel, whilst the exterior is differentiated from the standard version by red rear wing end plates on the spoiler.

With production of the current Civic Type R at Honda’s factory in Swindon now finished, the factory is gearing up for the next generation Civic, which goes on sale in March and very nice it is too. The new Civic Type R model is expected to hit retail forecourts in the latter half of this year and I for one cannot wait. The new model is especially good looking so the Type R will be something to behold I suspect.

With pricing based on the existing GT model at £32,300 OTR, Honda is expecting the Civic Type R Black Edition to sell out quickly. By the time I have posted this it might already be too late.

Billed as a ‘race car for the road’, the British built Honda Civic Type R is powered by the most extreme and high-performing Type R engine ever assembled. The direct-injected turbocharged 2.0 litre VTEC TURBO petrol engine delivers outstanding power, torque and performance figures for the front-wheel drive hot hatch segment. Peak power output is 306bhp at 6,500 rpm, and peak torque is 400Nm at 2,500 rpm – both higher than for any previous Honda Civic Type R model.

Phil Webb, head of cars at Honda UK, commented: “There are only going to be 2,500 of the current Civic Type R’s on UK roads, so the car is going to be pretty special as it is – but with the addition of this special limited run of 100 Black Editions to the product line up and owners will have a real collectors piece on their hands.” Want. Geoff Maxted