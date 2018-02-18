DriveWrite is unwell. Even as I type this I am on the sick couch and feeling poorly. I have A COLD and cars are the last thing on my mind. My wife has offered to bring me hot beverages, paracetamol, even my testicles (if she can find them, she says) and if I feel that bad I should try childbirth etc, etc. You know how it goes. Sympathy? It ain’t in the lexicon.

Fortunately, I am more or less up to date with work and have not had any test vehicles for a couple of weeks due to an administrative oversight. Fine, yes, I messed up the diary if you must split hairs. As it turns out, this is just as well as I am too weak even to lift a key.

If Cars Were Chillies

For most of my life I have spurned hot, spicy food; it’s just not the British way; but several man-colds ago, my wife suggested I try a light meal with some chillies in it. They are, she said, a cure for the common cold (those last two words said with a bit of a sneer I felt), so I went for it and, do you know, it seemed to help although I can’t say why. These days I can’t get enough of them and they form a regular part of my diet.

Nice Things Cost Money

If only all the cars we drive were like chillies; colourful, tasty and hot, but they’re not. We are denied the cars we crave. Motors that are cool, beautiful, fast and luxurious yet inexpensive. There are vehicles like that but ‘inexpensive’ is not a word that describes them. The fault lies with accountants.

In the 21st Century alas, the first, last and only motive is profit. If we want cars that are inexpensive yet reliable then the money has to be spent on making sure screws fit properly and not on fins, wings, extraneous vents and engines with some guts behind them.

All those highly trained designers in their black roll-neck sweaters are told to stop designing complicated and sexy body panels and instead work out the most aerodynamic shape a car can be to optimise economy. Thus, ultimately, all mainstream cars in each of the sectors are increasingly starting to look the same and that look is bland. Nice things cost money. That’s the bottom line.

In The Modern World Of Cars

This is how it has to be. The days of exciting motoring are behind us. Where are Paulin and Pinninfarina and Bertoni and Chapman and Shelby when you need them eh? Gone, all gone, replaced by something called an ‘influencer’ who’s job it is to tell you how exciting and vibrant modern cars are.



Still, DriveWrite does have some good cars coming (assuming I recover) so we’ll all have to make the best of it. I’ll be seeking the meaning of Vignale, for example and saying a final goodbye to a proper old-school automotive legend.

That’s it for now; I have to sign off because my wife has just shut her finger in a drawer (actually true) and it is my fault even though I am two rooms away. Geoff Maxted