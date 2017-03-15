I’m From Texas Ma’am. We All Got Big Ones Down There (Quote: Johnny Finger)

Department of ‘Where ‘Murica Leads’ etc. Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, will stage its sixth consecutive Mecum Houston collector-car auction April 6-8 at the NRG Arena. It’s a sale of an astonishing size that demonstrates how firmly the car culture is embedded in American society.

The company will send an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, Corvettes, classics, Hot Rods, Resto-Mods (classics that have been restored and upgraded with modern brakes and the like) and more across the auction block. This year’s event will be a true car enthusiast’s paradise, one that the UK’s petrolheads can only dream of.

Lambo’s For Auction

Among the auction’s main attractions are a pair of 2015 Lamborghinis, one is a red-with-tan-interior Huracan LP610 with a 5.2L, V-10 engine and 7-speed automatic transmission. The second is a black-with-tan-interior, custom-ordered Aventador with a Power Craft exhaust upgrade.

This pair is complemented by a duo of Resto-Mod projects by Jeff Hayes of American Speed Shop: one, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Resto-Mod with a new 500hp GM LS3 engine that has a 5-speed automatic transmission plus a professionally fabricated chassis with C5 front and C6 rear suspension. The other is the first and only Camaro built by Jeff Hayes: a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Resto-Mod featuring an LS3 hot-cam crate engine and a Tremec 5-speed transmission.

Other featured motors are from the LaQuay Automobile Collection of more than fifty vehicles, all offered at no reserve! The collection features performance vehicles such as a 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello and a 2005 Ford GT with only 4,000 miles on the clock. There’s also a highly desirable 2002 Shelby Cobra 40th Anniversary that is number five of only forty built. You may commence drooling.

Matching-Number Auction



Among the most significant cars in the collection are a quartet of matching-numbers vehicles: a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe, 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda and a 1970 Chevelle LS6. The collection also includes Packards and other classics, muscle cars from the ’60s and ‘70s, eight Corvettes, seven Mustangs, several street rods, and also a 1951 Crosley Fire Truck (ideal for burn-ups!).

Now that’s what you call an auction. In the UK we certainly do get collector auctions of high value collectibles but never, ever, anything on this scale. Some of these cars will sell for the price equivalent of a half-way decent Mondeo.

Yes, those American classic motors are guilty of the sin of emission. They consume our precious diminishing fossil fuels at a rate. They are not welcome in Cotswold villages and so on, and yet these old vehicles continue to remind us of the golden age of motoring. I want one, so I’m going out to buy myself one of those big-ass Texan cowboy hats that Johnny Finger spoke of, right now. Geoff Maxted