Introducing The New Vauxhall Crossland X Crossover

Whether or not the world needs yet another funky crossover in this ‘burgeoning sector’ is a matter of opinion. Nevertheless here is Vauxhall’s latest offering, the Crossland X. The vehicle is crisp and compact, say the company, on the outside and spacious and flexible on the inside, with unique two-tone paintwork and SUV-styling.

The newcomer adds, say Vauxhall, a second vital ingredient to the company’s SUV offerings, which is due to grow still further in 2017 with the launch of the larger Grandland X (that’s not a great name for a car) later in the year.

While the Crossland X’s recently-launched sibling, the Mokka X, has all-wheel-drive capability, is 70mm higher and has larger wheels the Crossland X has a firm family focus, with a Tardis-like cabin providing high degrees of practicality and flexibility.

The Vauxhall Crossland X is more compact than the Mokka X, the company says, and a full 16cm shorter than the Astra Hatch, offering owners greater convenience while driving and manoeuvring in towns and cities. Adding to Crossland X’s urban appeal is an elevated seating position and an overall height, which is raised ten centimetres above the Astra’s. The car is designed to compete with the likes of the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008.

Exceptional driver and passenger comfort has been an obvious priority for a car entering this class. The vehicle’s seating flexibility is equally valuable for luggage capacity, which is a class-leading 410L with the rear seats up. The flexibility of the rear seats allows the luggage capacity to be increased if additional leg room is not required.

Additional innovations in the Crossland X make driving safer and more comfortable, and include a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, advanced park assist, forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and side blind-spot alert, among others.

The cutting-edge technology is not limited to driver assistance and safety features though, with drivers benefiting from exceptional connectivity that is becoming the norm in Vauxhall models. Vauxhall OnStar, as well as IntelliLink infotainment systems, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeps drivers connected in a convenient and responsible way through an up to eight-inch colour touchscreen. An extensive petrol/diesel engine portfolio with manual and automatic transmissions also features.

Since 2012, the Mokka (which has recently been replaced by the new Mokka X) has found more than 120,000 buyers in the UK, its single biggest market in Europe, and this has been set against an SUV segment which have grown year-on-year. The Vauxhall Crossland X is set to bring still more growth when it goes on sale this summer.

Forming the first part of Vauxhall’s ‘Five-Star’ 2017, which will see five major product launches in just one year, the Crossland X will be joined by another newcomer to the ‘X’ family, the larger Grandland X which will compete in the compact SUV class (SUV C-segment) later this year.

DESIGN

From the front, the Crossland is recognisably a Vauxhall, with a prominent grille featuring the iconic Griffin, as well as Vauxhall’s signature LED daytime running lights. Chrome accents coupled with AFL LED headlights give the perception of extra width and additional features taken from larger SUV models give the model a confident appearance.

The crisp side lines and ‘floating roof’, which visually separates the lower and upper section of the vehicle lengthen the Crossland X.

Like the Vauxhall ADAM, customers can order a different colour for the roof. The prominent rear of the Vauxhall Crossland X makes a clear SUV statement with its visible underbody protection. The highly-mounted split rear lights also feature the ‘double-wing’ graphic and form the intersection between the boot lid and the downwards sloping roofline.

COMFORT

The interior of the Vauxhall Crossland X offers sculptural design and precision, with the instrument panel and centre stack horizontally aligned to the driver for added functionality. High quality finishes are provided with chrome accents around the cluster and air vents, while the centrepiece of the interior is the up to eight-inch colour touchscreen.

With infotainment systems compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Crossland X keeps the driver connected with the unit’s seamless integration into the centre console. The latest wireless inductive charging is also available for added convenience and a reduction in wires, and the inclusion of Vauxhall OnStar as standard provides a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices to keep all occupants connected while on the go.

The Crossland X features first class ergonomic seats for the driver and front passenger to make long journeys comfortable, and give generous leg room.

High levels of flexibility are also offered throughout the model, largely thanks to the sliding rear seats. Able to move forwards or backwards up to 150mm, the 60/40 split folding seats provide additional leg room to the rear passengers for added comfort, or alternatively can be moved to create additional luggage space up to a class-leading 520L. When the rear seats are folded down completely, luggage capacity increases to an impressive 1,255L, with the wide number of permutations in between making the Crossland X capable of carrying a wide range of everyday items as required.

In a segment where safety is a key concern, the Vauxhall Crossland X makes journeys more relaxing and safer with the inclusion of the latest technology and driver assistance systems.