Are you looking to buy a new fuel-efficient car but are also concerned about its effects on the environment? Then low emission cars are meant for you! But let’s first understand the meaning of a low emission vehicle.

All petrol and diesel engines produce harmful gases, such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, etc. This leads to a concentration of greenhouse gasses, which further leads to the depletion of the ozone layer of the atmosphere. It has an impact on the air quality as well and leads to several undesirable climate changes. Sounds worrying, doesn’t it? The current best solution to this problem is the use of electric cars.

Electric cars have next to zero emissions. Since, electric cars are currently available in a shorter range, the most viable solution is a low emission car. A low CO 2 emission car runs the best miles per gallon of fuel and therefore, produces the lowest amount of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). With this established, let us take a look at the list of low emission petrol cars for 2018.

1. FIAT 500C 0.9 TwinAir Pop Star 85HP Dualogic

This FIAT 500C petrol city car has an estimated Real MPG of 77 miles per gallon resulting in an indicative fuel cost of 7.2 p/mile. This FIAT 500C model is one of the most environmental-friendly in the city car class.

2. SMART fortwo coupe

Smart is applauded for providing an electric version of all its three models. Alongside conventional petrol models, Smart provides a pure-EV (electric vehicle) option of its fortwo coupe, fortwo cabrio, and forfour city cars.

3. Toyota Prius Plug-I2

This low emission green machine is a petrol-electric pioneer that has evolved and improved ever since it first arrived in 1997. The quoted consumption figure for Toyota Prius is 134 mpg (miles per gallon), which makes it feature in the top ten of the greenest petrol cars of the year.

4. BMW i3

The BMW i3 is a great green car that is all about its eco ability with its radical looks. There’s an additional range extender, i3 REx. This adds a two-cylinder motorcycle engine that recharges the battery when it drops below a certain voltage, giving you some added peace of mind.

5. Volkswagen Passat GTW

Passat GTE has an advantage for running costs. VW claims 166mpg on the combined cycle. You can run it in full electric mode when there’s full charge or you can use the engine to recharge the battery, but the best mode is its full hybrid setting.

6. Volkswagen Golf GTE

It’s one of the newest plug-in hybrids out there and it’s claimed fuel consumption of 166mpg is impressive. It has a 40-litre fuel tank to keep you going on long routes without emitting too much greenhouse gas.

7. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi claims a fuel economy of 148mpg for the Outlander PHEV, pictured and in this car review. However, a figure around the 40-45mpg mark is more plausible if you’re relying on the hybrid system and an all-electric range of 32 miles on full charge.

8. VW Polo BlueMotion 1.0 TSI

BlueMotion models are the greenest, cleanest low-emissions cars around. It has a claimed economy figure of 68.9mpg combined and emissions of 94g/km. The petrol Polo BlueMotion is a sprightly performer with a 0-62mph time of 10.5 seconds.

9. BMW 330e

Power for the BMW 330e comes from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the BMW 320i, along with its electric motor. The 330e has a claimed combined economy figure of 148.7mpg. Although, the petrol engine cuts in readily and there’s no facility to run it in the pure EV mode. 10. Mercedes-Benz C350e

It’s a 134mpg car with a low starting-up time and a 50-litre tank fuel. It can run up to a theoretical range of 1,474 miles.

There is a brighter future in the transport sector for environmental sustainability. Choose your green car wisely and contribute to saving the environment without compromising on your luxury and comfort!