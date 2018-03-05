Making The Driving Test Fit For Purpose

As many, many would-be new drivers will tell you, possibly at length and emphasising the unfairness of it all, the UK driving test is pretty tough. That’s a good thing.

Keeping Up With The Traffic

The driving test was introduced in 1935 and cost the equivalent in today’s money of around £22. It was a pretty basic affair yet only sixty-three percent of applicants passed first time. If the standard of driving of the time was that ropey then the test was clearly a good idea.

Over time, as we know, the driving test has become more difficult as the roads have become busier and it now takes into account most modern driving processes and traffic situations.

Motorway Madness

Now our government has decreed that learner drivers will be allowed on motorways from 4 June this year. Not before time. Plunging a newly qualified driver into the motorway melee is a recipe for disaster. Those of us who use these routes regularly will have horror stories to tell about driving standards and to allow a greenhorn into that maelstrom of traffic is just asking for trouble.

Unfortunately, Instructor Dad won’t be allowed to take this step, although I’m willing to bet some will. Learners will need to be accompanied by an approved driving instructor and driving a car fitted with dual controls.

Curiously, motorways lessons will be voluntary and it will be up to the driving instructor to decide when the learner driver is competent enough for them. I think it should be a compulsory part of the training when the instructor says they’re ready and should certainly feature in the driving test.

Delays and injuries caused by driver error are common on our arterial roads. With the introduction of new systems such as smart motorways it surely must be vital that the level of knowledge and skill among learner drivers should be commensurate. In short, I don’t think the new driving test rules go far enough.

Give Them A Big Hand

Take hand signals. I am willing to bet that although learner drivers should still be taught how to use them in the event of, say, an electrical failure, few, I suspect, actually do. How many drivers could tell you how to indicate to a traffic policeman at a road hazard that they want to go straight on? How many driving examiners actually ask for a thorough demonstration?

Further, I think probationer plates should be compulsory after a successful driving test. It tells other road users that the driver is a newbie. A year of running with a P plate, perhaps with a black box, might make insurance costs more bearable in the second year, (although don’t hold your breath).

It’s great that the driving test regulations move with the times and it’s a good idea for learners to get some motorway experience but it should not be at the expense of the basic training. In a sense this sums it up: Knowing how to use a sat-nav is not driver training, knowing how to use a map is. Geoff Maxted