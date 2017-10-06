Motorcycle Riders Get Comfort Upgrade

A new breed of ‘anti-chafe’ underpants is promising to end the misery of sore bottoms among bikers. Many motorcyclists will experience the discomfort of aching buttocks during extended rides or tours.

There’s already range of products on the market to help alleviate the painful symptoms, including gel seats and sheepskin covers.

And now a unique new range of boxers, made from material said to be much softer and faster-drying than traditional nylon, could be a new weapon in your numb-bum armoury.

The pants, produced by a firm called The Other Danish Guy, is the brainchild of motorcycle enthusiast Tommi Lähde (pictured below, lakeside).

Tommi, a Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle rider, is all too aware of the perils of a red-raw posterior but – having tested the undies on long trips through America – says they can make a real difference when it comes to reducing bum fatigue.

He says: “Let’s face it, a few hours on a motorcycle can often be a pain in the ass, despite how much you might be enjoying yourself. And most bikers have their own unique systems for dealing with soreness. If you’re moving around in the saddle, your undies can sometimes bunch up underneath your trousers and cause pressure points that lead to soreness”.

“Combine that with copious amounts of sweat – or rain – and it can be uncomfortable to the point where it starts to affect your riding. It’s my view that a good pair of undies should be the starting point for reducing the pain, and the associated distraction, and that’s how the product was born.”

The secret to of The Other Danish Guy’s ‘Ocean Discovery Collection’ is the pioneering ’smooth shell’ it’s made from.

The starting point for the material is an initiative called ‘Healthy Seas’, who since 2007 have been collecting deadly ocean plastic from the world’s waters and turning ‘waste into wear’.

Fishing nets – both salvaged from the ocean floor and from commercial fish farms – and other industrial plastic waste, including old carpets, pre-consumer plastic components and textile scraps, is collected and turned into a special Econyl® yarn through a process called ‘depolymerisation’ by Italian firm Aquafil, a founding partner of Healthy Seas.

This yarn is then woven into the ‘smoothshell’ material used in The Other Danish Guy’s undies – the first pants in the world to be made from such a fabric.

Lähde adds: “It’s estimated there’s 640,000 tons of discarded fishing nets in the oceans. These fishing nets remain adrift for a substantial amount of time and are responsible for the accidental capture of whales, turtles, birds and other marine mammals. This problem only continues to get worse each year. For us, using recycled nylon yarn was a two-fold decision. We want to change the world for the better, and we also discovered that regenerated nylon is actually very soft and most comfortable the skin. It was a no-brainer”.

Tommi continues, “Ethical production, and buying habits, can be a counter-reaction to stupid political decisions. We want to be a brand who gives something back. “We will make all of our future products from materials that are sustainable and eco-friendly.”

The Other Danish Guy pants has officially launched in UK this month, following a successful crowdfunding campaign on the popular website Indiegogo.

Tommi adds: “Bum chafing is possibly still a bit of a taboo subject among bikers – even though it happens to most people. And it’s our view that it’s better to talk about these things and get them out in the open! We’ve designed underpants that are extremely soft, so you don’t get skin-on-skin rubbing, and which are also supple and extremely breathable”.

“We’re confident our premium undies are the most comfortable in the world and you have our promise they’ll never chafe your bum.”

To purchase your own, head to:

https://theotherdanishguy.co.uk