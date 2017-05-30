For some people, a car is little more than a method of getting from one place to another. They treat it as little more than a tool of convenience to help them deal with the day-to-day logistics of going to work, seeing friends, and picking their kids up from school every day. And there’s nothing wrong with that. However, for many other people, cars are so much more than that.

Many people see cars, not only for their uses but for what they represent: freedom, independence, feats of engineering. There have been car lovers for as long as there have been cars. But now, thanks to many of the incredible developments that have occurred in the automotive world over the last couple of decades, being able to appreciate those things has become easier than ever. Here are just a few reasons why it’s never been a better time to be a car lover.

Safety

If there’s one thing that you can say about cars, it’s that they have been getting safer and safer, year on year since they were first created. While early cars might have been serious hazards to the personal safety of anyone sitting inside them ( or even trying to start them ) over the last century, there has been extensive research done that has made cars as safe as possible.

Now, thanks to incredible engineering as well remarkable pieces of in-car technology, it has never been safe to be behind the wheel of any vehicle, whether you want to get out onto the open road or you’re simply using it to drive through the city.

Design

The engineering and design that goes into cars have evolved in some remarkable ways since the first Model-T rolled off the assembly line. Simply witnessing the evolution of specific models of cars can be a truly hypnotizing experience. Going from the early days of hand cranks to ultra modern cars designed and built with cutting-edge techniques like laser cutting and injection molding can be genuinely inspiring. Of course, even if you’re only interested in the aesthetics of a car, there are decades upon decades worth of styles and developments for you to sink your teeth into.

Finding information has never been easier

Of course, being faced with the sheer amount of history that comes along with many cars can be intimidating, to say the least. It’s lucky then that, thanks to the internet, it’s never been easier to fill any gaps in your knowledge. Automotive history is an incredibly well-maintained corner of the internet, and it doesn’t matter what you’re looking for, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a decent amount of information on it somewhere. A few nights spent surfing the web, and you’ll probably know everything that there is no know about this new, exciting hobby.

If you’ve always been fascinated by cars but always felt slightly on the outside, now really is the time to jump in. There is such a rich history surrounding automotive culture that you could start learning about it and never really stop. However, you should be warned: this is not an interest you can escape easily. You certainly need to be prepared for the possibility that you get completely and totally obsessed!