The New VED Rates 2017

Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) has been a bane of motorists for almost as long as cars themselves. The Motor Car Act of 1903 required motorists to pay £1. Then a 'road fund' was established for the purpose of maintaining the roads but by 1937 the government of the time realised that this was a handy sum annually and absorbed it into general funds. The result is the system we have today and, as of April 1st, anyone buying a new car has to stump up VED.