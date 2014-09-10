Opinion: Why I Hate Speed Cameras.

No, it isn’t that simple. As I spend so much of my time driving I am very well aware of all aspects of road safety. I am a very good driver (imho, obviously) and, as a former sporting cyclist, am very well aware of my fellow two-wheeled road users – no matter how brainlessly a certain section of them sometimes behave.
There was a time when bobbies were on the beat and when jam-sandwiches ruled the byways and lay-bys of Britain. You spotted a rozzer and slowed down. The idea of visible policing is just that. You see them, you are reminded that there are laws and you toe the line. Lately of course, the powers-that-be, both locally and nationally, have been cutting budgets to the bone in an effort to get us out the financial pit that, by and large, they were responsible for with their profligacy and bad judgement. This has resulted in a decimation of the police service and the rise of the machines, foisted upon us by fellow citizens.
Elsewhere on these pages I have from time to time resurrected the ‘motorist-as-cash-cow’ issue and the ‘speed-isn’t-the-only-reason-for-accidents’ argument, so I won’t labour them here. The reason I hate speed cameras is because of what they represent.
When we elect officials it is because they put their names forward to serve the community or nation. They speak of all the good things they will do and we put our faith and trust in them to do all these good things, from defending our shores to emptying the bins. Yet when they arrive in the corridors of power, something happens to them.
Those councillors or members of parliament who have been elected to serve suddenly take the view that they are in charge and it is the decisions they take which give rise to my jaundiced view of speed cameras because they are a visible manifestation of this authoritarianism. I accept they have their place (that’s the cameras, not the politicians) and, by and large, I don’t have a problem with speed limits. It is the manner in which the rules are enforced; a sort of holier-than-thou, we’re in charge attitude that pervades the town halls of what remains of Britain. These people are your neighbours.
I had thought that the ‘safety camera’ issue had sort of resolved itself and a general air of common sense had prevailed. Sadly, it’s not so. Once again the motorist is being targeted with a new breed of camera, ostensibly because there has rise in motorway fatalities. Not all of those fatalities were caused by speed – given how sloppy the general standards of driving have become, what with mobile technology use and a sense that the use of indicators is optional for example – yet that is how it is being seen. You can read the detail here.
It wasn’t so long ago that politicians were discussing the raising of speed limits on motorways, which indicates to me at least, that the purpose of this latest crackdown is not about speed alone. It has been demonstrated that 20mph limits in certain areas don’t work and that incidents have increased yet they persevere because it suits their dogma, not because it works. Speed cameras and the over-zealous, soulless application of the ever-shifting quicksand of the law – often by un-elected, civilian staff who think they have a right to speak to you how they please – just serve to exacerbate the them-and-us scenario.
Of course, it is wrong to generalise. Up and down the country there are no doubt very many councillors and officials who are working tirelessly for the greater good yet there’s remains in the public view an over-whelming sense of disgruntlement. As far as the roads are concerned, the correct solution is to give us back our traffic police and have real, authorised humans adjudicate our transgressions (and feel the collars of all those phone users) without having to worry about stuffing the town hall coffers. You can’t hate a machine but you can hate what put it there.
Geoff Maxted
I we recently flashed doing allegedly 57 on the M4 inside the new 50mph limits ( why they are there I don’t know but that’s another matter) I called the camera company on the number on the form, because I was under the impression that I was inside the allowed speed. 50 + 10% + 2mph = 57mph I was told that I was wrong and it had to be 56 mph . Any info would be appreciated.
Thanks for the comment. This seems unfair. You should consult a legal source.
Speed cameras are going to take me to an early grave. I literally feel sick with them like when a relationship breaks down! This country has changed for the worse in many ways in my opinion and I feel literally depressed with it all. As stated by the author once the police were out on the roads watching our behaviour and it was a fair cop if you got booked for something.
In my time I have been reckless on the roads and have had my just desserts bans included in the 70s with motorcycles.
A lot of self righteous people are very quick to point the finger with all motoring offences until they end up being caught for something themselves!
I use a van on a daily basis in lots of different counties plus a Boxster. It seems that even with taking great care driving and paying attention it is very easy to get a speeding ticket these days. I have a phone app but how do you drive 100 percent on all journeys.
A slip in concentration momentarily can be so easy. The difference being that you will pay big time for it these days.
The speed safety issue is not in question most of the time it is the out of proportion penalty.
Fixed and mobile cameras plus average speed ones make life a nightmare.
Over the last five years I have had speed awareness courses and fought various tickets for speeding all just a few miles over the limit. This is a part of normal life now. Time and money only get some of them dropped but I always try every possible means and tactic.
So you could lose your licence in ten minutes under the worst scenario.
3 Points is too many for a few miles an hour with very little latitude.
Although of modest means I would rather pay a £300-00 fine with no points and that would be a better lesson.
I spend time in the USA and find the driving and rules far more fair with less problems and a better attitude by all.
It depresses me that this is the way things are likely to stay and no real action groups or members of parliament willing to try and change it.
Nigel H
You obviously feel very strongly about it. Thanks for the comment.