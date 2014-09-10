Opinion: Why I Hate Speed Cameras.

No, it isn’t that simple. As I spend so much of my time driving I am very well aware of all aspects of road safety. I am a very good driver (imho, obviously) and, as a former sporting cyclist, am very well aware of my fellow two-wheeled road users – no matter how brainlessly a certain section of them sometimes behave.

There was a time when bobbies were on the beat and when jam-sandwiches ruled the byways and lay-bys of Britain. You spotted a rozzer and slowed down. The idea of visible policing is just that. You see them, you are reminded that there are laws and you toe the line. Lately of course, the powers-that-be, both locally and nationally, have been cutting budgets to the bone in an effort to get us out the financial pit that, by and large, they were responsible for with their profligacy and bad judgement. This has resulted in a decimation of the police service and the rise of the machines, foisted upon us by fellow citizens.

Elsewhere on these pages I have from time to time resurrected the ‘motorist-as-cash-cow’ issue and the ‘speed-isn’t-the-only-reason-for-accidents’ argument, so I won’t labour them here. The reason I hate speed cameras is because of what they represent.

When we elect officials it is because they put their names forward to serve the community or nation. They speak of all the good things they will do and we put our faith and trust in them to do all these good things, from defending our shores to emptying the bins. Yet when they arrive in the corridors of power, something happens to them.

Those councillors or members of parliament who have been elected to serve suddenly take the view that they are in charge and it is the decisions they take which give rise to my jaundiced view of speed cameras because they are a visible manifestation of this authoritarianism. I accept they have their place (that’s the cameras, not the politicians) and, by and large, I don’t have a problem with speed limits. It is the manner in which the rules are enforced; a sort of holier-than-thou, we’re in charge attitude that pervades the town halls of what remains of Britain. These people are your neighbours.

I had thought that the ‘safety camera’ issue had sort of resolved itself and a general air of common sense had prevailed. Sadly, it’s not so. Once again the motorist is being targeted with a new breed of camera, ostensibly because there has rise in motorway fatalities. Not all of those fatalities were caused by speed – given how sloppy the general standards of driving have become, what with mobile technology use and a sense that the use of indicators is optional for example – yet that is how it is being seen. You can read the detail here.

It wasn’t so long ago that politicians were discussing the raising of speed limits on motorways, which indicates to me at least, that the purpose of this latest crackdown is not about speed alone. It has been demonstrated that 20mph limits in certain areas don’t work and that incidents have increased yet they persevere because it suits their dogma, not because it works. Speed cameras and the over-zealous, soulless application of the ever-shifting quicksand of the law – often by un-elected, civilian staff who think they have a right to speak to you how they please – just serve to exacerbate the them-and-us scenario.

Of course, it is wrong to generalise. Up and down the country there are no doubt very many councillors and officials who are working tirelessly for the greater good yet there’s remains in the public view an over-whelming sense of disgruntlement. As far as the roads are concerned, the correct solution is to give us back our traffic police and have real, authorised humans adjudicate our transgressions (and feel the collars of all those phone users) without having to worry about stuffing the town hall coffers. You can’t hate a machine but you can hate what put it there.

Geoff Maxted