Parking: What Really Drives British Motorists Mad

Not indicating, using a mobile phone and excessive parking charges… A survey into the habits of drivers has uncovered what Brits really hate about driving in the UK. Research by a parking website revealed that using a mobile phone when driving, other road users not indicating and high parking charges annoy motorists the most.

The number of cars on the road in the UK has risen by 16.5% since 2000, meaning that more and more people are getting frustrated when having to make journeys by road. An online parking website set out to discover what really drives British motorists mad.

The study into driving in the UK was commissioned by www.yourparkingspace.co.uk. They polled 1,028 drivers in the UK, split equally between men and women, and asked them: “What annoys you the most about being a car driver in the UK?” The results showed that ‘not indicating’ irritated drivers the most, with talking on a mobile phone coming a close second.

People not indicating – 72%

Talking on a mobile phone – 71%

Bad parking – 56%

Traffic Jams – 52%

Slow drivers – 42%

Not being able to find a parking space – 40%

Men were more likely to be irritated by slow drivers than women, however both men and women found not indicating and talking on a mobile phone when driving to be equally as irritating. Additionally 40% of drivers admitted to becoming frustrated when trying to find a parking space. The research also suggested it is not only the lack of car spaces which annoy Brits, but the cost of them too.

To find out more about the issue of parking, YourParkingSpace asked participants how they felt about parking charges. They asked: “What do you think of charges in your local area?” The results showed overwhelmingly that most drivers found charges to be too high:

Parking fees are too expensive – 48%

Parking fees are reasonable – 29%

Parking is free – 23%

The survey also revealed that drivers’ opinions and experiences varied greatly depending on where they live. Over 40% of drivers based in England thought that parking fees were too expensive, while only 29% of those based in Scotland thought the same thing. Incidentally Scotland also has the highest number of free spaces in the UK, with 33% of respondents from north of the border indicating they can park in their local area for free.

Managing Director of YourParkingSpace, Harrison Woods, had this to say about the survey:

“It is interesting to look into the psyche of the British driver, to see what they like and what irritates them about driving. People not indicating and using mobile phones when driving are not only irritating to other road users, but also very dangerous, causing accidents and damage as well as breaking the law”.

He added, “One thing that didn’t surprise us was the fact that 40% of motorists become frustrated when searching for parking spaces and that a large proportion of those questioned felt that charges were too expensive. Spaces have become a premium commodity in recent years, especially in major cities, and the fact that parking spaces have been getting smaller and cars getting bigger has just exacerbated the situation.”

