Peugeot 2008 Update: The PureTech GT-Line

I reviewed the latest Peugeot 2008 last year, HERE. Then, it was a diesel-engine version in Allure trim. It was a fine modestly-sized SUV which I described as being an ideal small, economical family car. The 2008 is based on the 208 supermini but, although heavier, offers more versatility and space. This time I wanted to try the three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech petrol engine with a lively 130bhp and 230Nm of torque.

You can get this engine with just 110bhp but the tested, more powerful version was so good I’d recommend that, even at the expense of a sip of economy. On this occasion our car came in the latest range-topping GT-Line trim. This doesn’t add performance alas but it does add some nice trim touches and an overall sportier look.

Peugeot 2008: Smarter Touches

It serves no purpose me describing the car in depth because I already did that on the linked review above. What I can say is that I really liked the premium GT-Line touches with subtle red interior detailing, a Cielo panoramic glass roof with shade, black gloss embellishments to the exterior trim that freshen up the overall look and adds those smart 17” ‘Brilliant Black’ alloy wheels. A sharp suit of clothes that has proper kerb appeal and makes some other cars in this sector look a bit plain and dowdy.

The car’s small steering wheel comes as usual as part of Peugeot’s excellent and ergonomic i-Cockpit and is a treat to hold but does deliver a surprisingly aggressive steering response. This is not a sports car, after all. All the usual tech suspects are on board this version with navigation and infotainment via a crisp 7” touchscreen. The test car came with Grip Control (see below). It’s not 4WD but on uncertain surfaces is a worthwhile extra.

Peugeot 2008: Better Driving Experience

This is the first time the punchy, PureTech petrol engine has been made available on the Peugeot 2008. As implied earlier the GT-Line is fun to drive but not what you’d call exciting. It just looks that way. The 130bhp Puretech engine is more than able enough to deal with town and motorway work, although it helps to shift judiciously when the going gets lumpy. I enjoyed the light and easy driving experience. Definitely a contender. Geoff Maxted