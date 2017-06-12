Peugeot 3008: Car Of The Year?

A while back I complained that many new crossovers and SUV’s all had the same look as if there was a template being passed from manufacturer to manufacturer. Whilst I hold to that to a certain extent I have to admit to being guilty of the sin of over-generalisation because some of the new crop of such cars are uniquely styled: The new Peugeot 3008 featured here is a case in point.

Peugeot 3008 Style

This, say the French brand, is their most advanced compact SUV to date and it is hard to disagree. This car looks fabulous in the black & white livery, I think. It’s the same familial face as the 308 and 2008 siblings. The aggressive styling with the rising rear section over the back wheels compresses the windows for a sleek swept-back appearance as you can see in my images. The whole is enhanced by the dark tinted windows and attractive 18” alloys.

At a price of, imo, a very reasonable £27,525 the test vehicle came fitted with a useful list of options, connectivity and safety features too numerous to mention here, detailed on the fact sheets below.

Peugeot 3008 Interior

The Peugeot 3008 comes with the brand’s signature i-Cockpit philosophy. Again, as you can see in the photographs, the dashboard is the epitome of modern design. The fixed touchscreen, which is a doddle to use, controls many functions and is augmented by steering wheel controls. Clean, bright supplementary keyboard switches complete the set.

Beneath the dash there’s a smartphone charging plate adjacent to the 12v socket and a USB port. Folk who like their CDs (me) will be disappointed and will have to move with the times.

I loved the instrument cowl the electronic display of which can be changed variously. I selected the satnav option which shifts the speed and rev dials out to the side of the panel. Other configurations can be chosen at the flick of a switch to suit your needs. Very useful, although I’m not a fan of lighting ambience, a feature I left alone. If I want ambience I play a CD, although just not in this car. Harumph.

I especially like the shifter for the ‘EAT6’ auto gearbox (manual available). This also has the option of manual shifters and a Sport mode. I tried the paddles and they were fine but the auto did such a good job that I didn’t otherwise bother. The dial for the ‘Grip Control’ (no AWD is offered) is situated alongside, as is the electronic handbrake. Good ergonomics here. Selecting reverse brings the 180° camera into play giving a clear image of the area behind the car and a surround overhead view.

Passengers were very approving of the interior fit and finish. The seats are supportive and the materials used of high quality. There’s plenty of room for all with adequate storage. The rear seats split fold flat making the already generous and versatile boot absolutely cavernous.

Peugeot 3008 Drive

The drivers position in the i-Cockpit was just about perfect for me. Again the seat is excellent and the reach and rake has plenty of adjustment. The small oblate steering wheel that is unique to Peugeot is great to hold and its size means that steering is sharp.

Our test car came with a BlueHDi diesel with 120hp on tap. By no means quick, this engine still delivers good performance while all the time being parsimonious with the fuel to the tune of somewhere between 50-60mpg. Disagreeing with some reviewers I liked the driving characteristics. It’s light and easy and a press of the Sport button livens up the proceedings a bit and was my default mode.

For myself, I would probably opt for the 1.6L 165hp petrol engine or the 180hp diesel version for that extra bit of power. That said, the Peugeot 3008 in this guise had enough gumption for most drivers I suspect and everyone who rode in it remarked upon how comfortable and quiet the car was. You wouldn’t know it was a diesel until the time came to give it a bit of welly at which point the motor gets a bit gruff. Emissions on this model were 114g/km.

The Peugeot 3008 Decision