Porsche 911 Dominates European Classic Car Trade

Classic Trader, Europe’s leading online classic car trading platform operating the first international online marketplace for the purchase and sale of classic cars, has for the first time eclipsed a total trading volume of €1bn, with Porsche and Mercedes dominating the top ten in the number of listings.

Classic Trader has positioned itself as the European market leader in the specialised trade platform segment within a few years and prospective buyers can directly commission a condition report, the international transport, insurance benefits and valuation reports with the group.

Classic cars

The company has announced that the total value of classic cars currently on the site has eclipsed 1 billion Euro for the first time in its two-year history. Such is the volume of cars available on offer that Classic Trader is able to offer a view on what are the most popular makes and models in the classic cars sphere. With this insight it has published the top ten cars, by number of listings, that currently appear on its site.

Porsche dominates the listings with four different 911s featured in the top ten, two of which stand at the top of the rankings. The Porsche Impact Bumper 911 is highest on the site, with an average asking price of €65,000. In second, the Pre-Impact Bumper 911s are listed with an average asking price of €115,000. Porsche caps off its strong showing with the Porsche 964 and Porsche 993 coming up in fourth and eighth on the list respectively.

Elsewhere in the rankings Mercedes features highly, with three models appearing. The SL-Class R 107 has the third most listings on the site, with an average price of €29,000. The SL-Class W113 and SL-Class R 129 feature in sixth and ninth respectively. Making up the rest of the top 10 are the FIAT 500, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Jaguar E-Type Series I. The trading volume of these models represents almost 12 percent of the total trading volume on Classic Trader, resulting in €118,000,000.

Kaspar Kunz, Sales and Country Manager of the UK said, “In two years, Classic Trader has become the market-leading site for buyers and sellers of classic cars across Europe. In this enviable position, we are able to provide insight to consumers on what models and makes are currently most popular.”

Geoff Maxted