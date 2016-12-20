Porsche Specialists Autofarm Acquire A Legend

Following a lengthy negotiation period lasting 11 months, independent Porsche specialist Autofarm has acquired a 911 RS 2.7 not seen in public for a decade. The Touring specification car, one of the first series produced, formed part of a stunning collection of 911s that had lain undisturbed and idle for ten years in France and only came to light after the widow of the late original owner also passed away last year.

The now Gulf Orange car, originally Sepia Brown, follows a similar find in Trinidad that Autofarm also purchased and is the eighth RS 2.7 it has bought or sold this year. The RS a very straight car and doesn’t appear to have been messed about with, the company were delighted to find.

The car was uncovered by Autofarm after it was contacted by the family. They had read an article on Autofarm cars in a magazine in Thailand and thought the Oxfordshire-based Porsche specialist would be interested in some of the cars it was going to sell.

Josh Sadler, former Autofarm owner and now heritage adviser visited a number of times trying to purchase a number of the cars that were originally owned by the former President of Porsche Club France. In the end, this was the only car that Autofarm was able to secure.

“It was one of those emails that you aren’t sure if it’s actually real when you read it,” says Autofarm’s Mikey Wastie. “The list offered some of the most iconic 911s including a 3.0RS, GT2 and RS2.7 as available. We couldn’t agree pricing on all the cars but we were delighted to secure this RS that actually did the Tour Auto and Rallye des 10,000 Virages in Corsica around twenty years ago. We suspect that as it was fitted with a cage and other track upgrades, it may have a more extensive competition history. We are now researching this.”

Having been well stored, next to a radiator in part of the house, the car had been well preserved. “We initially hatched a scheme to do a light recommission and drive it back but in the end our heads overruled our hearts and we hauled it back on a covered trailer,” adds Wastie.

Detailed inspection in Autofarm’s workshop revealed the car is in impeccable condition and after minor fettling to replace stale petrol and gummed up fuel lines, the car ran smoothly with an MOT swiftly secured. Although the car has acquired a number of modifications such as a roll cage and light clusters, Autofarm also obtained a horde of original parts and spares.

Autofarm will arrange HTP papers for the car before an ultimate decision on plans for its future. “It’s the ideal base for historic racing or a car for long distance tours,” concludes Wastie. “As values have risen, it’s a shame that not more RS are driven on track, its rightful habitat. This car is ideally suited for some proper use!”

As mentioned the RS 2.7 was well stored but quite a few of the parts had obviously deteriorated. That included the fuel system, some of the electronics and the gear linkage. The guys are now working through them. Josh is now going through the history and trying to find out more about its past. It has a very light competition history – few regularity rallies and the Tour Auto – but there might be more. That’s another classic Porsche saved for posterity thanks to Autofarm. Geoff Maxted



P.S. Have a quick search down the back of the sofa for some extra cash because, at the time of writing, Autofarm has for sale an absolutely exquisite red Porsche 964RS. (Note: There probably won’t be enough money down the back of the sofa).