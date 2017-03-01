Ranking The Range Of Electric Vans

The use of electric vans is growing. Kinder to the environment, it also makes good business sense. Nextgreencar.com recently gathered some statistics on the number of electric vehicles that are on our UK roads today – and it appears the market is growing. According to their data, the number of electric vehicles on our roads has grown considerably over the past few years.



In fact, the number of new registrations for electric vehicles rose from just 3,500 in 2013, to over 85,000 registrations by the end of 2016. The electric market seem to be progressively growing, with over 5,000 electric vans now on our roads too.

With a growing market and a growth in interest, there’s no wonder buyers now have more choice when looking to invest in an electric vans. However, there are still a lot of features that differ between each vehicle which can make your decision difficult. Commercial van specialist Van Monster have ranked some of the most popular electric vans against some of their characteristics, such as speed, battery charge and power, to help you make an informed decision:

Name of van Release date Battery range (miles) 0-62mph time (secs) Top speed (mph) Minimum kerb weight (kg) Renault Kangoo Z.E. All models out now except for revised model, which is due to arrive in late 2017 106 (Though a revised model revealed at the 2017 Brussels Motor Show is claimed to offer a range of 168 miles) 20.3 (for standard model) 22.4 (for Maxi Z.E., Maxi Crew Van Z.E. and Kangoo Maxi Crew Van Cab Z.E. models) 80 1,426 (for standard model) 1,505 (for Maxi Z.E model) 1,553 (for Maxi Crew Van Z.E. and Kangoo Maxi Crew Van Cab Z.E. models) Renault Master Z.E. Late 2017 124 TBC 71 TBC Nissan E-NV200 Out now 106 14 76 1,517 (for ACENTA, ACENTA RAPID, ACENTA RAPID PLUS models) 1,542 (for TEKNA RAPID, TEKNA RAPID PLUS models) Peugeot Partner Electric Out now 106 18.7 68 1,589

