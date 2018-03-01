Ready For Autonomous Cars? Really?

As a motoring writer of long standing and an old-school petrol-head through to my bones, I have to admit to being ambivalent about autonomous cars. Well, what can you expect from a bloke who still has AC/DC compact discs in the car? I’ve tried, really I have; I have listened to knowledgeable people and nodded sagely as they described the technology, but sorry, I can’t really get interested if I’m totally honest.

I’m also tired of the vanilla cars being produced today for the mainstream market generally. They are mechanically sound certainly but where’s the flair; where’s the daring design? I’m not expecting something out of Isaac Asimov, just something that’s…. fresh. Once upon a time you could tell a model of car simply by silhouette. You can’t now.

It’s Probably A Generation Thing

I’ve thought about this and have concluded that it’s an age related thing. The simple fact is that older people are more resistant to change.

We still have a bit of a ‘boy racer’ culture here but young people are not really engaging with driving as they once used to. They prefer others to do it for them, hence Uber and the like. It costs a lot to learn and, although cheap first-timer cars are plentiful, insurance costs are through the roof. They see the traffic jams and general traffic chaos plus the running costs and just can’t be bothered. These are the people who will be persuaded into autonomous cars in the future.

Public Transport Instead?

Now that all public transport is in private hands, profit is always the only motive. Thus many towns and cities have brilliant internal transport hubs. Even the town I live in Wiltshire, the ‘around the town’ bus service is excellent.

Our UK main line train service is very good too, but very expensive much of the time. Small branch lines have been shut down so for rural dwellers it is a different picture. If transport routes lose money, the companies don’t want to know. Virtually everyone needs a car in the countryside.

So Far And No Further

Older drivers, in my view, do see and appreciate the technological advances – autonomous emergency braking, hands-free cruise control, matrix LED headlights, surround reversing cameras and the like as generally a good thing.



What they don’t like is letting go. It’s the loss of something they have always had, that ultimate control over their automotive destiny. That’s the perception that will have to be changed. They see it as they would being on an aircraft with a drunken pilot. They don’t know what is going to happen and there’s nothing they can do if it does.

Standards of driving are so bad here that a mix of autonomous and driver-controlled cars will lead to disaster. Right now as I see it, autonomy cannot possibly calculate the variables of stupid people unless it runs in special traffic lanes, which makes sense, but won’t happen here on our antiquated road system.

It seems to me that the approach being taken by the industry AND government is what’s at fault here. A positive message is fine but the enthusiasm for something that is not yet tried and tested, in the layman’s view, is too overwhelming. Proponents are far too pushy and prone to over-egging the pudding. There are, it is said, six levels of autonomy from complete manual control to absolute autonomous control. Really, we are right now only about up to level 3 or 4 with any degree of safety.

Autonomous Cars Are A Long Way Off

The answer seems to me to be a ‘softly, softly’ approach. Stop shouting it from the rooftops. Move the technology forward slowly, taking time to introduce it into the cars we are encouraged to buy; EV’s, hybrids and the like. Get people used to the idea, like encouraging recalcitrant children to eat their vegetables. It takes time. There is nothing that upsets us more than people flagrantly waving things in our faces. Autonomous cars should have the fail-safe of driver ability to take over from the auto-pilot at a moment’s notice. Slow down the flood of information. Tell us when the meal is ready, not when it’s cooking.

As with any technological advances, it is ultimately young people who will pick up the challenge simply because they know nothing else. My seven year old granddaughter can work her way around an iPad as if born to it. They are not the problem.

It’s the silver surfers; they just won’t let go of their motoring past. The solution, of course, is to just wait the old codgers out. That way, over the next 30 years, the herd of anti-autonomy aged will be thinned out by process of natural erosion. Then the world can have as many autonomous cars as they like, but I’ll bet they won’t have so much fun.

Despite all the rhetoric, I do not believe that autonomous cars are just around the corner. There’s a long road ahead so keep those AC/DC tunes handy and enjoy your driving while you can.

Geoff Maxted

A version of this article first appeared in the USA.