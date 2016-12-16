Star Wars vs The Everyday Motorist

To celebrate the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Motorparks have come up with a great new Star Wars-themed infographic. This visual pits some of the most iconic vehicles in the Star Wars universe against similar vehicles found right here on Planet Earth. Top speeds are noted but for the Earth-bound vehicles altitude might present a problem. Enjoy Motorparks graphic below.

The battles are as follows:

Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder vs both the Jeep Wrangler the Mazda MX-5.

Anakin Skywalker’s Podracer vs the WM-P88 Peugeot.

The 74-Z Speeder Bike vs the Triumph Daytona 675R.

The Sandcrawler vs the mighty Australian Road Train.

DriveWrite tested the new Mazda MX-5 HERE and the Jeep Wrangler a while ago HERE.

Infographic courtesy of Motorparks.