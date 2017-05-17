Still Not Electrified By Electric Cars?

As time progresses, electric cars are going to become more and more ubiquitous on our roads. They present a much more environmentally friendly way to travel. And, once you have one, they’re usually cheaper to run. Not a lot of people are convinced by electric cars, though. From low temperatures hurting battery life to full-on explosions; there seem to be loads to be worried about.

Electric Cars Are Safe

But, in reality, these cars are just as a safe as the one you drive now. In fact, with the modern safety features they employ; they could even be safer. To help you change your mind about electric cars, this post will be going through some of the options. And, how you can get your hands on an example to try.

Anyone into tech, cars, or both has heard of Tesla. This is a new kid on the block, regarding car manufacturers. And, they’re very unique. Tesla only makes electric cars. They have a full range of vehicles, ranging from small to large, to sporty. But, regardless of which model you get; you’re in for a treat. These cars have been designed to make driving the best possible experience.

From door handles which hide when not in use, to a computer system so powerful it can multitask; these cars are something special. But, they don’t come cheap. Although the company has been aiming to make their cars affordable, it will be some time before they reach most people’s driveways.

Performance Of Electric Cars



This next option is a little more down to Earth for most people. And, it’s a great example of how an electric can be made to be affordable and incredibly usable . The Hyundai Ioniq features an 88kw engine which provides for up to one hundred miles and hour on the road. Although this may not sound like much compared to a conventional car, it is good enough for a car like this. Electric motors are able to deliver all of their potential power to the wheels at once. Whereas, normal cars take time before they can do the same thing. All in all, this makes for much faster acceleration from electric cars like the Ioniq.

One of the biggest issues people have with electric cars is their inaccessibility. People want to be able to try a car like this before they invest in it. And, this makes sense. Cars are very expensive. And, electric cars are hard to find second hand; so, you almost always have to pay full price. But, buying one isn’t the only option. Instead, you could look into borrowing your car. A company like All Car Leasing will have loads of options to help you test and play with an electric car. Having this sort of experience with one of these cars will give you a chance to decide whether or not you like it. And, it will enable you to try more than one option.

Hopefully, this post will inspire you to take a second look at electric cars. A lot of people are ignoring this area of the market. But, in the coming years, these cars are due to get much more popular. In the future, it wouldn’t be surprising if all of the cars on the road are electric. Now, isn’t that electrifying?

Geoff Maxted