Suzuki SX4 S-Cross: Friendly Persuasion

I don’t know if it’s just me (it usually is) but I always enjoy driving a Suzuki. The Japanese company seem to have found a way to inject friendliness into the DNA of their vehicles; that is the only way I can describe it. Suzuki cars are easy on the eye and easy to drive and put me in a good mood. Such is the case with today’s example, the crossover-like Suzuki SX4 S-Cross (in SZ-T trim), in this case with a lively 1.0L Boosterjet engine.

The old model was okay but rather bland. Suzuki have taken note obviously and this new model is generally chunkier with a bold chrome grille and revised lights front and rear. It looks smart and the good news is, it’s smart on the road too.

Driving The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

You can get this car with the optional ALLGRIP 4-wheel Drive system for more challenging roads. A quick flick of a dial lets the driver adapt to varying conditions. Alas, our test car was strictly two-wheel drive but none the worse for that. I can say that having used the 4WD system in other Suzuki cars, it works well, although not for serious mud-plugging obviously.

On the road, the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross is a pleasure to drive. Under the bonnet buyers can specify a diesel engine but I don’t think you want that. Instead go for the surprisingly nippy turbocharged petrol engine.

The 1.0L turbo three-pot serves up 109bhp which, on the face of it, isn’t a lot. Yet it reveals itself to be a flexible and torquey little unit that can shift on if you wind it up a bit.

The car is supposed to do 68mpg but you would have to drive like Ebenezer Scrooge’s cheaper, meaner brother to achieve it. It may be possible; who knows? I got a consistent 48mpg whilst driving with my usual elan.

Of course, all things are relative and at around 11 seconds for the 62mph sprint it’s not exactly hot but is a sprightly and enjoyable drive. Wind and road noise is commendably hushed for a car at this price point (around £18k for this model depending on spec). On the go, the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross drove with impressive body control, minimal body roll and light, direct steering.

Riding The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

I’m not one to ascribe human characteristics and nicknames to cars but this motor was a fun car to drive, reinforcing that ‘matey’ attitude that cars from this brand always seem to have.

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross interior (there are also two other drive levels; SZ4 and the range-topping SZ5) is not that much different from the previous model but updates include a piano black centre panel and a new soft-touch dashboard. Refreshingly button-free, most functions are controlled through the screen or or on the wheel.

The fabric-covered seats are very comfortable. Suzuki don’t go in for flash. Their interiors, whilst never exciting or luxurious, are always attractive and, more to the point, usable. Inevitably, with a range that starts at just under £15k, there are some less-seen areas of hard plastic. This is an oft-used moan with less expensive vehicles but, really, does it matter? With 5* NCap for safety, lots of standard kit and tech this car is very good value.

The boot, bigger than a Yeti or a Qashqai, is generous and well-shaped with a false floor and big, handy side bins. The rear seats split for convenience and Isofix is standard.

Appreciating The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

Suzuki have come on a lot recently. In addition to the familiar models there’s also a new Swift and the hugely cute Ignis both getting the seal of approval. Gradually, they will win you over with friendly persuasion. Geoff Maxted