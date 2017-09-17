The MINI Adventure Is Over

This article was first published on Automoblog.net, America’s best automotive website: After the tragedy of the Second World War many things changed. It was as if a global decision had been made to change the attitude of living in the past and instead embrace a brave new world. So it was that in Britain the crooners and balladeers of the early 1950’s gave way to the pioneer rock and roll stars and the boss at the antiquated British Motor Corporation demanded that Great Britain should have its own ‘miniature’ car to rival the ‘bubble’ car from Germany. Enter the Mini.

The Mini Is Born

Thus it came to pass that a chap called Alec Issigonis stood up in the meeting (I’m surmising here) and said, “I say you chaps; what if we turn the engine around sideways”? In 1959 sales of the diminutive Austin/Morris Mini began and was an instant success. Never before or since has a car so grabbed the attention of the public.

The last time I bothered to look it up there were apparently just over 8,000 original Minis still driving around on the ruined roads of Britain. The beloved diminutive motor continues to cast its spell fifty and more years on (as do the ‘Swinging Sixties’ in which the car played such an iconic role) but the latest versions, great though they are in many ways, simply can’t match the simplicity and sheer joy of the original.

Open the hood of the latest model and you will be none the wiser. Open the hood of an original Mini and you’ll find a completely basic BMC ‘A’ Series engine mounted transversely. Anyone could fix it and anyone did.

As with everything in life, we have to move forward but not necessarily when that which follows isn’t as good as that which has passed. This is why the ancient wrinkly rock bands of the Sixties and Seventies can still pull huge audiences today despite being delivered to the venue in private ambulances.

BMW’s Mini

Just when we thought that the Mini had finally faded into history along came a German brand called BMW who bought the name and resurrected the vehicle, but it is simply not the same. Mini has become something different to a new generation.

The original cars continue to be celebrated in annual events like the Riviera Run (that’s the UK’s Cornish Riviera by the way, like the French Riviera only without the glamour, international fame, cuisine, film festivals and glorious weather) but sadly every year, like old soldiers on memorial days, there are fewer and fewer. One day none will turn up at all and another legend will truly fade into history like a forgotten lover.

There is a certain Teutonic thoroughness to the BMW Mini that is at odds with the uncertain beginnings from way back in the 1950’s. Build quality is certainly way better but merely keeping a label and a center round dashboard binnacle doesn’t instill within the car that sense of fun, excitement and adventure that the original generated. Along with the miniskirt, certain natural products and unnatural chemicals and music that has never been transcended, it sums up a youth generation who chose to wear flowers in their hair.

The Good Old Mini Days

The Mini of today might in many ways be a technological marvel but when all is said and done, it is just another generic product built with many variants to satisfy a section of the automobile market. It may sell well but it is not a proper Mini.

For a start, the new car is, by comparison, huge. Back in the olden days of yore if you wanted a big Mini you bought an Austin Maxi and the selection of that name sums up the total amount of thought that went into the car. It was terrible.