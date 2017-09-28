Top 10 Diesel Cars We Don’t Want To Scrap

These are the top 10 diesel cars that need saving from the scrappage scheme crusher – with some motors destined for ‘future classic’ status. British motorists are currently being encouraged to trade their older, diesel powered cars for low-emissions, petrol models instead.

Manufacturers like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mini and Renault have all recently launched scrappage schemes, with incentives ranging from between £2000 and £7000 off a new, more efficient, car.

The aggressive plans are designed in part to help reduce pollution, while also providing a timely shot in the arm for the industry; but while the value of some used diesel cars has dropped by a quarter since the beginning of 2017, there are some performance diesels that should give owners pause for thought.

Petrolhead Rob King (pictured below), automotive expert with car parts sellers MicksGarage.com , has identified 10 diesels he’s convinced could be worth more in the future than they are now.

And he’s urging owners to keep them on British roads.

He explains: “Some old and decrepit diesels clearly need putting out of their misery. Others, however, deserve preserving as examples of pure automotive brilliance. Every time a new scrappage scheme comes into play, we also see some really iconic, and often rare, cars disappearing from UK roads. For many car enthusiasts, it’s a sad thing”.

Rob continues, “And there are many diesels which absolutely deserve to be nurtured, pampered and repaired, not crushed to oblivion.”

Here’s Rob and the MicksGarage.com team’s pick of the die hard diesels:

BMW 335d E90 (2006 onwards. Pictured above )

Boasting what was the most powerful diesel engine BMW sold in the UK, the 335d is very fast, but also usable on a daily basis. Its rear-wheel-drive, and available in a touring version too: Stats: 0-60mph: 6 seconds, 282bhp, 580Nm. VW Touareg V10 R50 (2008 onwards) This is the ultimate ‘sleeper’ – a car with high performance but an unassuming exterior. And what car enthusiast woulnd’t want a V10! There’s 345bhp from a 5 litre V10 might not sound a lot but 850nm of torque sure is. That’s more than most trucks… Stats: 0-60mph: 6.7 seconds ,345bhp, 850Nm. Jaguar XF SDV6 275 (2009 onwards) A luxury mile-muncher that’s starting to become affordable as depreciation kicks in. It’s also cooler than a BMW 5 series or Mercedes-Benz E class. Stats: 0-60mph 5.9 seconds, 275bhp, 600Nm. Peugeot RCZ HDi (2009 onwards) Despite the stunning design and reasonable reviews it’s a rare occurrence to see an RCZ on the roads, especially a diesel one, which means in a few years time it could be fast-tracked into the ranks of future classics. Stats: 0-60mph 8.2 seconds, 160bhp, 340Nm. Alfa 159 Sportwagon 2.4 JTDM (2007 onwards) Why would you keep this diesel Alfa? Looks, plain and simple. Designed by Giugiaro, in ‘Sportwagon’ – aka estate – version, these things look epic, with the right wheels, roof bars and tan leather trim. Stats: 0-60mph 8.1 seconds, 210bhp, 400Nm. VW Golf GTD (2009 onwards) The Golf is the perfect everyday car. The GTD is the diesel version of the GTI and is virtually as quick. paired with the DSG box it’s a fast, fun, practical tool you’d happily drive every day. Stats: 0-60mph 7.5 seconds, 180bhp, 380Nm. BMW D3 Alpina Bi-Turbo (2008 onwards) Alpina variants of quick Beemers are just cool – always have been, always will be. The D3 is also available in Saloon or Touring models. Stats: 0-60mph, 4.6 seconds, 350bhp, 700Nm. Skoda Fabia VRS (2003 onwards)

When the Fabia VRS was first launched it was only available in diesel format, coming with a 1.9 litre mill. As standard, it’ll produce 130bhp but with a remap you’ll get an extra 40bhp. One the great, unsung hot-hatches available with a distinctive cream and black leather interior.

Stats: 0-60mph: 9.2 seconds, 130bhp, 310Nm.

Audi A4 B7 3.0 TDi Quattro (2005 onwards)

A race-bred performance diesel, this Audi’s 3.0 litre engine gives the B7 some serious grunt while making it perfect as an every day commuter.

Stats: 0-60-mph: 6.6 seconds, 270bhp, 450Nm.

Mini Cooper 1.6D (2007 onwards).

The ‘Dooper’ is cheap, fun, economical while also boasting excellent handling. There’s a satisfying gear change, too. In standard form you get 112bhp, but it’s simple to remap to create 140bhp, which is ample power in such a small package.

Stats: 0-60mph: 9.6 seconds, 112bhp, 270Nm.