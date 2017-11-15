Top 3 Reasons to Cover Your Car in Desert Areas

Living in the desert is not without its challenges, especially when it comes to taking care of a vehicle. However, with custom made car covers , you can be sure that your vehicle will stay protected year round. Take a look at some of the reasons to cover your car in desert areas.

Exposure to Dirt and Debris

When you live in a desert area, you are facing more exposure to dirt and debris collecting on your vehicle over time. This can really do a number on your vehicle’s paint job. Dirt and other debris can start to chip away at your paint and cause it to look stripped and peeling over time. By using an outdoor car cover , you are protecting your car from the element of dust and dirt and prolonging the paint job for years to come. Air filters are also affected by dirt and debris, and when your vehicle is not covered, it will accrue more dirt in the air filter and cause it to need to be changed constantly.

Extreme Heat

Those who live in the desert are no stranger to the extreme heat that comes along with the climate. And just like you protect yourself from that heat, you should protect your vehicle as well. Extreme heat can also affect your paint as well as your vehicle’s overall performance. Covering your car can extend your vehicle’s life by shielding it from some of that heat and protecting it from overheating.

Engine Protection

You might think that car covers only protect the outside of your car, but they protect the inside as well, particularly the engine. Your engine is perhaps the most important part of your vehicle. Exposing it to the heat and dirt of the desert will cause damage and decrease the life of the engine. Taking care of your engine by using a car cover is essential when living in the desert.