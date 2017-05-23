Are you looking for a new family car? There’s been some excellent new models released lately that you may want to consider. Whatever type of car you’re looking for, here we’ll look at the top 5 new family cars currently available.

1. Renault Megane Hatchback

This striking car has a great stylish design, proving family cars don’t have to look dull. It’s looks also follow through to its interior, offering a stylish touchscreen, comfortable seating and great soft plastic finishes.

If you’re looking for comfort, rather than speed, this is definitely one of the best family cars you’ll want to consider.

2. Skoda Kodiaq

This stylish SUV is affordable, great to drive and practical. It also features a really solid build and is available in numerous different trim options. You can choose from a 5 or 7 seater model, making it perfect for even larger families. It’s not just affordable to buy either – it’s also really affordable to run.

3. Citroen Berlingo Multispace

The 7-seater Citroen Berlingo Multispace is one of the larger models on the list. Along with ample seating, it also comes with plenty of boot space and there’s also a lot of leg space available too.

There’s no denying it’s largely been built with space in mind, but it’s also really practical and versatile too. If you care about the environment, you’ll also love the fact it’s designed to be more environmentally friendly. It can be found at an affordable price via dealerships such as Robins and Day.

4. Volkswagen Golf Hatchback

The Volkswagen Golf remains one of the most popular vehicles on the road in the UK, and this hatchback makes the perfect family car. It’s largely built with comfort, style and affordability in mind. There’s plenty of different models to choose from and you’ll especially love the pretty impressive design of the interior.

5. Toyota Prius

Another classy looking hatchback, the Toyota Prius is a family car with a difference. The most recent model has had its fuel economy improved, making it more affordable to run than ever before. It’s also had its driving experience improved, so you benefit from a comfortable, practical, stylish and affordable family car.

Overall, there’s plenty of great models available on the market, but the 5 cars above are currently considered the best family cars currently on offer. Don’t forget to take your families individual preferences and requirements into account before choosing the best model to fit your needs.

Geoff Maxted